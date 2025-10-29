Wednesday, October 29, 2025
The Cancer Cartel fundraiser packs Fire Station Venue, raises $20,000 for cancer patients

Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
The founders of the Cancer Cartel – Kerry Solmonsen, Shelly Tinney-Miller and Katy Tinney – outside of the Fire Station Venue for the Sip, Shop and Shuffle fundraiser. Photo by Golden Flutter Photography.

More than 150 people packed into the Fire Station Venue last week for the “Sip, Shop, and Shuffle” fundraiser, a collaboration between the Cancer Cartel and Coronado Mahjong. When the night was done, they had raised more than $20,000 to help patients undergoing cancer treatments.

“No one should have to choose between healing and keeping the lights on,” said Shelly Tinney-Miller, founder of the Cancer Cartel.

According to Tinney-Miller, the event was buzzing with enthusiasm from start to finish. Guests shopped brand-new, tags-on designer clothing from A-Line Boutique, sipped rosé from Figjam Winery and drinks from Emerald Spear Tequila, and enjoyed an impromptu dance party to the beats of DJ Tee Lynn.

Figjam Winery poured a welcome drink, it’s signature rose. Photo by Golden Flutter Photography.
The Fire Station Venue was packed with more than 150 people. Photo by Golden Flutter Photography.
Guests shopped brand-new designer clothing. Photo by Golden Flutter Photography.
Attendees toasted the mission to help patients undergoing cancer treatment. Photo by Ally Boyer-Sprouse Photography.

Guests mingled and participated in a raffle for prizes ranging from beauty services to tequila, from wellness products to lifestyle baskets.

“It was fun, joyful, and at the same time, deeply meaningful to see so many people having a great time, but also truly engaged with our mission,” said Tinney-Miller.

Coronado Mahjong Club hosted several Mahjong tables, with experts on hand to introduce newbies to the game in a fun and light-hearted way.

The Coronado Mahjong Club brought the popular game to the event, organizing several games and giving pointers to help new players. Ally Boyer-Sprouse Photography.

Seasoned Mahjong players and newbies alike joined in the fun. Ally Boyer-Sprouse Photography.

But the most rewarding part was knowing that all funds raised go directly to the hands of people undergoing cancer treatments.

Kerry Solmonsen, who co-founded the Cancer Cartel with Tinney-Miller and Katy Tinney, shared that the organization hit a major milestone this year, writing checks to those in need for more than $1.2 million.

It’s help that’s desperately needed, as cancer patients navigate day-to-day expenses on top of cumbersome medical treatments.

“If you didn’t show up tonight, there were going to be people whose lights were getting turned off, and whose cell phones were getting shut down, and who weren’t feeding their kids,” said Solmonsen. “Not only are we having fun but we are making a very big, very real impact now.”

The impact reaches cancer patients in the neighborhood, according to Tinney-Miller.

“Cancer has touched everyone in some way, whether it’s through a personal diagnoses or someone you love,” she said. “It’s everywhere, and our Coronado community is no exception.”

The mahjong tables were set up on the patio, and the rest of the event inside the Fire Station Venue. Photography by Golden Flutter Photography.

Tinney-Miller said the Cancer Cartel helps with the true cost of cancer — which is much more than treatment alone.

“It’s about gas to drive to appointments, groceries when someone can’t work, utility bills, rent, and everything else that doesn’t stop just because someone is sick,” she said. “The financial burden is unexpected, exhausting and often invisible.”

She said that raising awareness about cancer breaks the silence about what patients are really going through, and opens the door for support, compassion and action. She thanked the attendees for showing up to support the organization in such a beautiful way.

“The real highlights of the night were the connections made, the friendships deepened, and the forward momentum this created. It was more than just a fundraiser. It was a true community experience with lasting impact,” said Tinney-Miller.

To learn more about the Cancer Cartel, visit CancerCartel.org.

 

 



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

