Emerald Keepers announces new executive director

Tim Chin likes to have big goals. As he figures out how to best accomplish them, he has one key guiding principle: It must have measurable impact environmentally, socially, and economically.

Chin has been appointed to the newly created position of executive director of Emerald Keepers and has been busy assessing the environmental nonprofit organization, looking for ways to grow its impact in the community.

Chin and his wife of 34 years, Tina Twite, are recent transplants from Orange County. They have two adult children, a son and a daughter, who still live in Newport Beach. The couple made the permanent move to Coronado in June, but they have long ties to the island. Twite grew up in Coronado, and they have been visiting here since the two first started dating. They decided to make it their permanent home after realizing how much time they were already spending here.

The job opening, which was first posted in July, was perfect timing for Chin.

“I was looking for ways to engage in the community, and that sounded like the perfect fit,” he said.

A native of San Jose with a degree in industrial technology from Cal Poly San Luis Obispo, Chin spent his career in the field of energy efficiency and sustainable building practices, helping businesses reduce energy use, improve indoor air quality, and build clean energy resiliency with solar and battery storage. His background includes managing large teams of building engineers responsible for operations and maintenance. He has also been involved with LEED certification, a green building rating system developed by the U.S. Green Building Council.

In 2006, he launched the Southern California office of Enovity, a San Francisco-based energy services business, which was later acquired by Veolia. Chin decided it was time for a change after a company restructuring in 2023. He took time off, and last year, started a consulting business, which he will be continuing along with the part-time executive director position.

Emerald Keepers’ board members selected Chin from seven applicants.

“He was unparalleled with his experience in leadership,” said Kali Lindsay, board president of Emerald Keepers. “We were looking for someone to lead us to the next stage. Tim will help us achieve that and make sure we are doing this in a smart manner.”

Chin’s role is to oversee daily operations, advance Emerald Keepers’ mission, and serve as its primary spokesperson. His goal is to make progress in four areas: water, waste, air and energy.

“We want residents, businesses, the military, government, and visitors to understand, align with, and embrace practices that preserve Coronado’s natural beauty,” Chin said. “Together, we can safeguard our coastal environment and continually improve our quality of life in the face of change.”

Taylor Stockdale, one of Twite’s childhood friends, said, “When I first met Tim, I came home and my wife asked me about him, I had one word – solid.” Stockdale and Chin have become friends and often play golf and pickleball together.

“He is intelligent, thoughtful, well organized, has good judgement, and has a great sense of humor as well. You know that when you are speaking to him you have his full attention, and he follows through on what he says. He and Emerald Keepers will be an excellent match. He is a compassionate person and will also be an excellent organizer and negotiator. To me this is kismet all the way!”

One of Chin’s top environmental concerns is PFAS, one of the “forever chemicals” in plastics and microplastics. Teaching people about these toxic chemicals is an opportunity for Emerald Keepers to educate the public as to why single-use plastics should be avoided, Chin said.

“It’s about creating a reason why not to use single-use water bottles,” he said. “Our role is not to enforce, it’s to educate.”

Lindsay said that Chin thinks like an Emerald Keeper – always searching for ways to implement Emerald Keepers’ motto of keeping Coronado “Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.”

“We think about the impact of what we do,” she said. “He’s an environmentalist.”

One of Chin’s favorite pastimes is walking the family dog, Dakota, connecting with the community. And while he’s strolling, he’s on the lookout to pick up at least three pieces of trash – which has been part of the Emerald Keepers pledge since 2019.

“We’re lucky to have him,” Lindsay said.





