News briefs: construction worker deaths, beaches reopen

Construction workers overdose at job site

Two men working on a residential construction job site in Coronado died after an apparent drug overdose, although an investigation is ongoing. The men, both in their 50s, were reported unconscious on Sept. 9. Emergency responders arrived and found the men unresponsive, according to the Coronado Police Department.

Responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the men were pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives on scene found evidence of illegal drug usage, implying that the deaths were the result of overdose. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Coronado’s beaches reopen

Following closures over Labor Day weekend, the shorelines in Coronado and Imperial Beach are now open again. The Tijuana Slough shoreline remains closed. The current status of beaches is available here.





