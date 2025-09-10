Thursday, September 11, 2025

News briefs: construction worker deaths, beaches reopen

Less than 1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Construction workers overdose at job site

Two men working on a residential construction job site in Coronado died after an apparent drug overdose, although an investigation is ongoing. The men, both in their 50s, were reported unconscious on Sept. 9. Emergency responders arrived and found the men unresponsive, according to the Coronado Police Department.

Responders attempted life-saving measures but were unsuccessful, and the men were pronounced dead at the scene. Detectives on scene found evidence of illegal drug usage, implying that the deaths were the result of overdose. Investigators say there is no indication of foul play at this time. An investigation is ongoing.

Coronado’s beaches reopen

Following closures over Labor Day weekend, the shorelines in Coronado and Imperial Beach are now open again. The Tijuana Slough shoreline remains closed. The current status of beaches is available here.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Crime

Coronado crime report: extortion, resisting an officer, child abuse

City of Coronado

City Council: Commission appointees and work plans

News

Sewage flows prompt more beach closures in Coronado

News

Plant treating Tijuana sewage is expanded by 10 million gallons per day

Military

San Diego Navy Sailor Convicted of Espionage

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Historic Preservation, Police Officer Recruitment Bonus, TJ Sewage Updates

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

San Diego Navy Sailor Convicted of Espionage

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Historic Preservation, Police Officer Recruitment Bonus, TJ Sewage Updates

Military

USS Carl Vinson Returns to Coronado after 9-Month Deployment

News

News Briefs: New Mayor for IB, Single Use Plastic Ban Begins in September, Parker Pump Station Update

News

Update: Tsunami Advisory Lifted

News

US and Mexico Reach New Agreement in Tijuana Sewage Crisis

More Local News

Tasting Mexico’s Past and Present at Fonda Del Barrio

Bridgeworthy

Coronado Culinary Crafters: Oh my, that’s good soup! Sopas Perico delivers

Business

Emerald Keepers installs Little Free Bag Library outside Boney’s

Community News

Coronado cross country runners compete at Dana Hills Invite

Sports

Coronado Unified expands robotics and computer science across the district

Education

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado crime report: extortion, resisting an officer, child abuse