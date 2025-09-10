Wednesday, September 10, 2025
Community News

Emerald Keepers installs Little Free Bag Library outside Boney’s

1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

Shoppers going to Boney’s Bayside Market (155 Orange Ave.) no longer need worry if they forgot their reusable shopping bags. Emerald Keepers has taken the concept of the Little Free Libraries and applied it to reusable bags.

The Little Free Bag Library was installed at the entrance to Boney’s last week. Anyone who needs a bag, can take one. Emerald Keepers volunteers have supplied the library’s initial stock of shopping bags, but the program depends on community member contributions. Check your cupboards if you have extra reusable bags and drop them off at the Free Library. It’s a great way to help your neighbors, support a circular economy, reduce expenses, and cut down on waste.

Emerald Keepers requests that only durable reusable bags, such as nylon or cloth, be donated. No plastic bags. If you’ve borrowed a bag and don’t need it, please return it for others to use.

The Little Free Bag Library is operating on a one-month trial, with a permanent installation dependent on people keeping it clean and stocked.

The City of Coronado adopted a plastic ordinance on Feb. 18, 2025, that allows only paper carryout bags, which cost a minimum of 10 cents. California banned the thin, single-use plastic grocery bags in 2014. A new stricter state law, which goes into effect Jan. 1, 2026, bans all plastic bags from grocery stores, retail stores with a pharmacy, convenience stores and liquor stores.

These new laws have helped and will continue to help reduce plastic pollution. The Little Free Bag Library is designed to reduce waste further and save shoppers a bit of money.

If you see any issues with the Free Little Bag Library, please contact Emerald Keepers at [email protected].



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado water and air quality report – Aug. 28-Sept. 3, 2025

Community News

Find your calm this fall with sound bath classes at the Spreckels Center

Community News

Sharp Coronado: Pharmacy, Emergency Dept. progress, cardiovascular center, thrift store & more updates

Community News

Coronado landmarks featured in new campaign

Community News

Coronado community rallies for suicide prevention at third annual Cade’s Day; honors teen’s legacy with scholarships

Community News

Hotel del Coronado returns as presenting sponsor for A Taste of Coronado’s 16th year

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Aug. 7-13, 2025

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 31-Aug. 6, 2025

Community News

Emerald Keepers Internship Applications Open August 11-31

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 24-30, 2025

Community News

Emerald Keepers Benefits from Partnership with The Bower and Kind Traveler

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – July 17-23, 2025

More Local News

Coronado Unified expands robotics and computer science across the district

Education

Sewage flows prompt more beach closures in Coronado

News

Sharp Coronado: Pharmacy, Emergency Dept. progress, cardiovascular center, thrift store & more updates

Community News

Oh so close! Coronadan Ryan Seggerman falls one point short of advancing at US Open Tennis Tournament

Sports

Pedal & Stem delivers bouquets of joy by bike

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado cross country runners compete at Dana Hills Invite