City Council: Commission appointees and work plans

In an unusually short meeting of the Coronado City Council, its members on Sept. 2 appointed commissioners to the city’s Cultural Arts Commission and approved work plans for its Civil Service and Planning and Design Commissions.

Maria de Lourdes Irwig and Teresa Magdaleno were appointed to the Cultural Arts Commission. Irwig’s term expires in Dec. 2028, while Magdaleno’s expires in Dec. 2027. This is a part of a planned, phased reduction to the commission’s seats in light of the city’s consolidation of the Design Review and Planning Commissions.

The council also appointed a student representative to its Parks and Recreation Commission. Finally, the council approved a work plan for the Civil Service Commission (read it here) and for the Planning and Design Commission (read it here).





