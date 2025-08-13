Wednesday, August 13, 2025

News Briefs: New Mayor for IB, Single Use Plastic Ban Begins in September, Parker Pump Station Update

2 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Imperial Beach appoints Mitch McKay as mayor

In a 3-1 vote, the Imperial Beach City Council on Aug. 6 appointed former Councilmember Mitch McKay as the city’s new mayor. The mayoral vacancy arose in July after Paloma Aguirre, who formerly held the position, was elected as the District 1 Supervisor for San Diego County.

Aguirre has been a long advocate for the ongoing Tijuana sewage crisis, which has had the greatest impact on Imperial Beach, which at one point, clocked 1,000 consecutive days of beach closures. McKay also has a background on the matter, having served a three-year term on the US International Boundary and Water Commission (IBWC) Citizen Forum Board.

McKay will serve the remaining 15 months of the term before the next mayoral election is held. McKay was elected to the IB City Council in 2022 after serving on the city’s Design Review Board and Sediment Management Working Group.

The appointment created a vacancy on the council, which will be filled by appointment or special election.

New rules for single-use plastics begin September 16

Starting in September, the city’s new rules for single-use plastics are open for enforcement.

The change will ban the following: single-use carryout bags at grocery stores, retail stores, and food establishments; polystyrene foam take-out containers for food vendors and at city-affiliated events; and single-use utensils (with recyclable or compostable utensils available upon request only). Recyclable paper carry-out bags will be permitted, with a minimum charge of $0.10, in accordance with state law.

The council also approved requiring that food establishments allow customers to bring their own reusable cups and utensils and banned the sale and intentional release of lighter-than-air balloons.

Further, single-use plastic, bottled beverages will not be distributed at city facilities or events. These regulations can be lifted during emergency situations – if, for example, the city needed to distribute water to residents during a natural disaster.

In February, the Coronado City Council approved the new rules for single-use plastics for businesses and city events. A new ordinance outlining these rules took effect in March, with a 180-day transition period that ends Sept. 16.

Parker Pump Station update

The city has installed sewer and storm water pumps for the new Parker Pump Station, which, when complete, will improve operational efficiency at the station and reduce residential flooding and pollution to the ocean. It will also add about 6,000 square feet of publicly accessible green space.

The $26 million project broke ground in Jan. 2023, and was originally projected to take a year, although its timeline is weather dependent. Most notably, in Jan. 2024, the city poured concrete at the pump station. Three days later, a large storm hit Coronado, causing widespread flooding that, ironically, the new pump station would have helped to mitigate. The newly poured concrete did not have time to cure, so the city had to scramble to adjust.

Now that the pumps have been installed, discharge piping will be installed over the next several weeks. Currently, the project’s website estimates the pump station’s completion during the summer of 2025.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

News

Update: Tsunami Advisory Lifted

Crime

Coronado Crime Report: Assault With a Deadly Weapon, Burglary, Indecent Exposure

News

US and Mexico Reach New Agreement in Tijuana Sewage Crisis

News

NASCAR Will Host Race in Coronado

City of Coronado

In the Name of Safety, City Will Fence Cays Dog Park

News

Naval Base Coronado Says Farewell to Capt. Montero as Capt. Jacobi Assumes Command

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Business Briefs: Picnics on the Water, Nobu Open for Lunch

City of Coronado

In a Compromise, Coronado Will Phase In Higher Affordable Housing Fees

City of Coronado

In the Name of Safety, City Will Fence Cays Dog Park

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Affordable Housing Fees, Cays Park Dog Fence, Port Updates

News

Naval Base Coronado Says Farewell to Capt. Montero as Capt. Jacobi Assumes Command

City of Coronado

News Briefs: Waste Subsidy Ends July 1, CCA Subcommittee, Cays Park Dog Fence

More Local News

La Corriente to Bring Coastal Mexican Seafood to CHA Museum Cafe

Dining

Coronado Nursing Students Get a Financial Boost

People

Coronado Crime Report: Criminal Threats, Possession of Burglary Tools, Public Intoxication

Crime

Emerald Keepers Internship Applications Open August 11-31

Community News

Duke’s Old Fashioned Onion Burger, A Midwest Oklahoma Classic

Bridgeworthy

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

La Corriente to Bring Coastal Mexican Seafood to CHA Museum Cafe