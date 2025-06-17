From Smoke to Sustainability: The Eco Bonfire Movement

As temperatures rise and daylight stretches into the evening, beach bonfires become a staple of summer gatherings. But while these fires bring warmth and atmosphere, they also come with a hidden cost to the environment. Fortunately, eco-friendly alternatives are gaining momentum, offering a way to enjoy the timeless experience of a bonfire by the ocean while minimizing its environmental footprint.

At the center of this revolution is BluLite Bonfires, a San Diego-based company specializing in curated and sustainable beach bonfire experiences through their use of propane-fueled fires.

“We want to, first and foremost, educate our community about the impact of wood-burning bonfires,” says Rene Contreras, CEO of BluLite Bonfires. “We want people to know there are other options to create warm, clean and safe bonfires.”

Contreras and his brother, Gerardo Ramirez, launched BluLite Bonfires in 2019 with wood-burning bonfire experiences. But in 2020, when the COVID-19 virus hit, they recognized an opportunity for positive change.

“We’d go to the beach since we were limited to where we could go and notice the pristine condition they were in during months of minimal human activity,” Contreras said. “The beaches were gorgeous and even the dolphins were coming back.”

So Contreras and Ramirez committed themselves to innovation by replacing firewood with propane tanks to create clean-burning, smokeless bonfires.

“Because it’s smokeless, you’re not breathing in all that smoke and it doesn’t get into neighboring properties either — or on outdoor furniture,” Contreras said. He also added the method is safer because it is a consistent fuel source, meaning someone doesn’t have to constantly be adding wood to the fire and risk getting burned.

In Coronado, only propane-fueled fires are allowed on South Beach, which includes the stretch between Gator Beach and the Rock Jetty near the Hotel del Coronado Shore House. Wood and charcoal fires are permitted in city-provided fire rings or personal fire devices on Central and North Beach, north of the Rock Jetty.

The brothers also adopted eco-friendly substitutes for other amenities, such as s’mores sticks made of recyclable wood.

“We’re working on adding solar-powered accent lights and we bring our own trash cans to every event,” Contreras added.

A large event set-up usually takes about six hours, according to Contreras. First, the area is thoroughly sifted to remove any hidden debris beneath the sand.​ Then, an in-ground seating section is dug out to create a one-of-a-kind bonfire experience. When it’s all over, the sand is pushed firmly back and, once more, the area is thoroughly cleaned.

The company provides a range of curated beach experiences tailored to different occasions, from corporate gatherings to private screening experiences.

For more details or to book an event, visit their website at blulitebonfires.com.











