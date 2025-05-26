CHS Explores Off-Campus Lunch Option for Freshmen; District Updates Community on A.I. Initiatives

Coronado High School freshmen aren’t allowed to leave campus for lunch, but most do it anyway. They sneak around school administrators stationed at school exits, heading off to Panera, Starbucks and Vons to eat with their friends, according to administrators and students. But a potential update in board policy — suggested by CHS Principal Karin Mellina and two high school students at the May 22 school board meeting — might change everything. CHS could have an open campus lunch policy, allowing all high schoolers to leave for lunch if they want to.

“Freshmen come to our campus with the hope of having more freedom as ninth graders,” said Mellina. “That freedom looks like a larger campus, different types of classes, older kids and also the opportunity to go off campus for lunch.”

According to Trustee Scot Youngblood, the “closed campus” policy instated by the board wasn’t designed to be punitive. Instead, the idea was to foster connection and friendship among freshmen — many of whom are new to the district — by engaging them with on-campus activities during lunch.

But Monica Laguna, who helped organize these lunchtime activities as part of ASB, said while the freshmen bonding activities started off strong, they fizzled out as the year progressed.

“We did so much planning, popsicles on Friday, we did games, but as the year went on…I asked people if they wanted more freshmen activities, and some of them said yes but most of them had found their [friend] group,” said Laguna. “They’re kind of done searching.”

ASB President Dylan Matter echoed these comments, saying that as the year went on, the enthusiasm for on-campus freshmen lunch activities really started to fade.

“We started off the year with spike ball nets, and people came,” said Matter. “But by the end of the year, it was just me and three other kids from ASB.”

The other problem with the on-campus lunch requirement, according to Mellina, is that it’s essentially unenforceable. The high school has multiple egress points, making it challenging to police the exits.

“We have done the best we can to police this process,” said Mellina. “It is hard with three administrators. It is amazing how crafty these kids are to get off the campus.”

She said it also creates a less-than-desirable atmosphere, where freshmen are sneaking around the administrators.

“One of my biggest concerns is that we have great kids who are undermining the authority of the administration and they feel guilty about it, they do,” said Mellina. “They walk in with their heads hanging low, hiding from us…but we see them. What am I supposed to do, put 200 kids in the multi-purpose room for lunch detention?”

Mellina suggested an updated board policy that allows freshmen to leave campus for lunch, while revoking that privilege if they get three or more tardies for third period, which is the class right after lunch.

Superintendent Karl Mueller suggested that staff bring back a revised board policy incorporating the suggestions as a “first read” in June.

Trustee Fitz Lee said he was on board with the idea, but asked the students to seek out the others who might be feeling left out.

“Look for those freshmen,” said Lee. “When everyone’s grabbing their folks and going off to lunch somewhere, grab somebody who’s stuck behind.”

District Updates Community on AI Initiatives

The district is working hard to set up a safe and secure platform for Artificial Intelligence by the start of the next school year, according to Megan Battle, CUSD Director of Learning.

“We need to have something in place, because AI is here,” said Battle. “It’s an amazing tool, and I will emphasize tool … we want to make sure we have a closed system in place when we start school next year.”

She said the AI committee — which is made up of 23 representatives from around the district — has several primary objectives. This includes recommending a closed-system AI platform, the creation of a CUSD AI Guidebook, a professional learning plan, and curriculum integration. All will serve to support the responsible use of AI in the school community.

She said the committee has identified MagicSchool as a potential AI platform, which it plans to pilot. By fall of this year, the district hopes to launch its AI policy and implementation plan, as well as its AI Guidebook.

Teachers of the Year Recognized

CUSD celebrated the 2024-2025 Certificated Staff Members of the Year for going above and beyond in their work teaching students. These included Gina Mirtallo from Silver Strand Elementary School, Rachel Bevilacqua from Village Elementary School, Matthew Smith from Coronado Middle School, and Nancy McGreevy from Coronado High School. McGreevy was also named and District Teacher of the Year.

Other Board Meeting Happenings

Linda Kullmann presented her Advanced Performing Arts and Coronado Middle School Choir students in a spotlight performance of “Dream On.” This marks one the last performances under the direction of Kullmann as she leaves the district to retire.

The board approved the CUSD 2024-2025 School Plans for Student Achievement.

The board approved DoDEA (Department of Defense Education Activity) scholarships for students in the study abroad program.

Megan Battle provided a math curriculum overview in a learning department report.

The board acknowledged a “first read” of the teen health instructional materials for CMS physical education classes. The materials will be available for the public to review.

The next regularly scheduled board meeting is Thursday, June 5 at 4 pm.





