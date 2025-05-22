Thursday, May 22, 2025
City of Coronado

News Briefs: Bridge Suicide Deterrent Timeline, Cays Playground Replacement, Sharp’s Seismic Retrofit

1 min.
Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt

Anti-suicide barrier on San Diego–Coronado Bridge will be complete in fall 2028

Since its completion in 1969, more than 400 people have died after jumping from the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

A safety barrier to deter people from jumping will be installed on the bridge in a $140 million project overseen by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

In April, a contract was awarded in the project, which is covered more extensively here.

Caltrans has confirmed is expected to be completed in the fall of 2028. There is not yet a projected start time.

An update on Cays Park playground structure installation

The play structure is currently closed at Cays Park, but it should be open again soon, City Manager Tina Friend said. The main structure was taped off after inspections deemed it unsafe, but repairs are expected to begin May 23, with it being reopened the following week.

The play structure removed part of the play structure at the park earlier this year as the first phase in replacing it. The city has received the replacement structure, and now is preparing a bid package so it can hire an installer. There is not yet a projected completion date for that new equipment, Friend said.

During a May 20 meeting of the Coronado City Council, a parent asked about the equipment, noting how parents of young children in the Cays depend on it. Friend said she understood the need, and that the city is working to replace equipment quickly.

The city is currently moving forward in a $31.2 million renovation of Cays Park, a matter that is covered in more detail here.

Sharp Coronado Hospital upgrades its facilities

Sharp Coronado Hospital has completed a seismic retrofit upgrade that will help it withstand an earthquake, making it the first hospital in the region, said Mike Woiwode, citizen representative to Sharp Coronado, at the May 20 meeting of the Coronado City Council.

 



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Megan Kitt
Megan Kitt
Megan has worked as a reporter for more than 10 years, and her work in both print and digital journalism has been published in more than 25 publications worldwide. She is also an award-winning photographer. She holds BA degrees in journalism, English literature and creative writing and an MA degree in creative writing and literature. She believes a quality news publication's purpose is to strengthen a community through informative and connective reporting.Megan is also a mother of three and a Navy spouse. After living around the world both as a journalist and as a military spouse, she immediately fell in love with San Diego and Coronado for her family's long-term home.Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

After Pushback, City Will Reconsider Recent Housing Fee Increase

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Beach Bonfires, City Budget, Housing In-Lieu Fees

City of Coronado

Imperial Beach Asks for Stronger Federal Action in Sewage Crisis; Coronado May Follow

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Fractional Home Ownership, General Fund Forecast, Consolidation of City Commissions

City of Coronado

Coronado Increases Fees on New Construction

City of Coronado

Coronado is Phasing Out its Waste Collection Subsidy

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Business

Business Briefs: Locals Earn National Awards

City of Coronado

Imperial Beach Asks for Stronger Federal Action in Sewage Crisis; Coronado May Follow

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Fractional Home Ownership, General Fund Forecast, Consolidation of City Commissions

News

Fewer Fireworks and Possible Drones in Store for Big Bay Boom

News

Trump Administration Replaces the Commissioner Leading Sewage Crisis Repairs

News

Coronado’s Beaches Reopen

More Local News

After Pushback, City Will Reconsider Recent Housing Fee Increase

City of Coronado

City Council Agenda: Beach Bonfires, City Budget, Housing In-Lieu Fees

City of Coronado

Sewage Plant Expansion Accelerated as EPA Pushes Mexico for ‘100 Percent Solution’ in Sewage Crisis

News

Barbara Joan Sturgeon (1935-2025)

Obituaries

Village Pizzeria Bayside: Endless Dining Options

Dining

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Coronado Mayor and City Leaders Tour Navy Sub and Emergency Ops...