News Briefs: Bridge Suicide Deterrent Timeline, Cays Playground Replacement, Sharp’s Seismic Retrofit

Anti-suicide barrier on San Diego–Coronado Bridge will be complete in fall 2028

Since its completion in 1969, more than 400 people have died after jumping from the San Diego-Coronado Bridge.

A safety barrier to deter people from jumping will be installed on the bridge in a $140 million project overseen by the California Department of Transportation (Caltrans).

In April, a contract was awarded in the project, which is covered more extensively here.

Caltrans has confirmed is expected to be completed in the fall of 2028. There is not yet a projected start time.

An update on Cays Park playground structure installation

The play structure is currently closed at Cays Park, but it should be open again soon, City Manager Tina Friend said. The main structure was taped off after inspections deemed it unsafe, but repairs are expected to begin May 23, with it being reopened the following week.

The play structure removed part of the play structure at the park earlier this year as the first phase in replacing it. The city has received the replacement structure, and now is preparing a bid package so it can hire an installer. There is not yet a projected completion date for that new equipment, Friend said.

During a May 20 meeting of the Coronado City Council, a parent asked about the equipment, noting how parents of young children in the Cays depend on it. Friend said she understood the need, and that the city is working to replace equipment quickly.

The city is currently moving forward in a $31.2 million renovation of Cays Park, a matter that is covered in more detail here.

Sharp Coronado Hospital upgrades its facilities

Sharp Coronado Hospital has completed a seismic retrofit upgrade that will help it withstand an earthquake, making it the first hospital in the region, said Mike Woiwode, citizen representative to Sharp Coronado, at the May 20 meeting of the Coronado City Council.





