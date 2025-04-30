Ocean and Community Celebrated at Emerald Keepers Evening of Aloha Event

An Evening of Aloha, Emerald Keepers’ Earth Week benefit and auction was a joyful celebration of the ocean and sustainability filled with island spirit.

“It was so invigorating to feel the energy of our community coming together and seeing people engaging with each other, united by collective care for our ocean and community,” said Eileen Hauser, vice president of Emerald Keepers. Hauser, along with Development Director Janet Thoms, organized An Evening of Aloha. The event, held at the Coronado Community Center’s Nautilus Room on Thursday, April 24, announced artist Tina Christiansen as Emerald Keeper of the Year. Christiansen’s love for the sea shines through in her art. She is also an advocate for the environment and has spoken at city council meetings in support of clean water and the single-use plastic reduction ordinance.

“Tina Christiansen truly embodies the spirit of an Emerald Keeper,” said Kali Lindsay, president of Emerald Keepers. “Her deep love for the ocean, her advocacy for environmental causes, and her generosity have made a lasting impact on our community. Honoring her as our first Emerald Keeper of the Year was a natural choice.” Christiansen’s art was part of the event’s silent and live auctions, which also included pieces from Robert Wyland, Teresa Espaniola, Ana Violeta Horta, Karrie Jackson, Wendy Kleine, Luciano Mancilla, Matt Swinden, and John Wadleigh.

Emcee John Weisbarth set the tone for the evening with an acknowledgement to the Kumeyaay Nation that the land on which the event was held is their traditional and unceded territory. He also honored the Hawaiian people, whose traditions are steeped in respect and care for both the land and the sea.

The theme of the evening was malama i ke kai, the Hawaiian phrase for “care for the ocean.”

A performance by Mahana Dance Company and music by Michael Gonzales, known as Gonzo, continued the aloha spirit. Island-style favorites were served as appetizers and at a buffet.

The purpose of the evening of camaraderie, which was attended by approximately 120 people, was to raise critical funds for Emerald Keepers, Coronado’s only civic nonprofit organization whose sole mission is to address local needs related to environmental stewardship and sustainability. Amy Steward, the founder of Emerald Keepers, was unable to share in the celebration. She was in Sacramento representing Coronado and other San Diego County coastal cities at the Cal Cities Leadership Summit. “The environmental challenges we face aren’t small but gathering with so many passionate individuals at our fundraiser is a joyful reminder of how much we can accomplish together,” Lindsay said. “It gives me hope that through our collective action and community spirit, we can achieve a cleaner, greener future here in Coronado.”

The evening also included a successful “raise-the-paddle.” Emerald Keepers is raising seed money to take steps toward investing in solar in partnership with the Coronado Unified School District.

Emerald Keepers would like to thank the artists, attendees, donors, sponsors, and volunteers who made the event a big success. Their generosity and commitment to sustainability will ensure that Coronado stays Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.

For information about Emerald Keepers and to become a member, go to emeraldkeepers.org.





