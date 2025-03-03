Monday, March 3, 2025
Community News

Emerald Keepers Bay Cleanup Success

Less than 1 min.
Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepers

Emerald Keepers held its second monthly beach cleanup for 2025 on Saturday March 1.  A total of 27 volunteers cleaned the beaches and rock embankments at the Ferry Landing, Centennial Park, and along the Bayshore Bikeway. Thank you to the volunteers including students, families, visitors, and residents of Coronado.

Trash consisting mostly of single use plastics, styrofoam, plastic sheeting and glass bottles was collected in buckets and consolidated into six large trash bags weighing over 58 pounds.

Emerald Keepers hosts monthly beach cleanups at various locations in Coronado throughout the year. Mark your calendars for the next clean up on Saturday, April 5. Check the Emerald Keepers website and sign up for our newsletter to keep up to date on future Emerald Keepers events.



LEAVE A REPLY

Please enter your comment!
Please enter your name here

Emerald Keepers
Emerald Keepershttps://www.emeraldkeepers.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Feb. 20-26, 2025

Community News

Zero Emission Ferries Coming to San Diego-Coronado Route on San Diego Bay

Community News

Transform Your Grandparenting with “Love & Logic”: A 3-Week Series

Community News

Port Seeks Input on Grand Caribe Shoreline Park Improvements

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Architectural Heritage: The 2025 GEM Nominees

Community News

The Cancer Cartel Fashion Resale Event Raises $11,000 to Help Cancer Patients

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

Navy’s Delta Beach Cleaned Up by Over 100 Volunteers

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 30-Feb. 5, 2025

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 23-29, 2025

Community News

Community Invited to Delta Beach Cleanup Feb. 8

Community News

Coronado Water and Air Quality Report – Jan. 16-22, 2025

People

Emerald Keepers Holds its First Member Event

More Local News

Mary Ann Kelly (1959-2025)

Obituaries

Islander Track Season Opens at Elmer Runge Invite

Sports

Coronado Soroptimist Club Invites the Community to Event Honoring Girl Scouts Completing Gold Awards

People

Zero Emission Ferries Coming to San Diego-Coronado Route on San Diego Bay

Community News

Walk and Eat Your Way to Coronado’s Inside Scoop with SoCal Food Tours

Business

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2025, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Funny, Raw and Reverent: “My Dead Friend Zoe” is A Dark...