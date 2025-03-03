Emerald Keepers Bay Cleanup Success

Emerald Keepers held its second monthly beach cleanup for 2025 on Saturday March 1. A total of 27 volunteers cleaned the beaches and rock embankments at the Ferry Landing, Centennial Park, and along the Bayshore Bikeway. Thank you to the volunteers including students, families, visitors, and residents of Coronado.

Trash consisting mostly of single use plastics, styrofoam, plastic sheeting and glass bottles was collected in buckets and consolidated into six large trash bags weighing over 58 pounds.

Emerald Keepers hosts monthly beach cleanups at various locations in Coronado throughout the year. Mark your calendars for the next clean up on Saturday, April 5. Check the Emerald Keepers website and sign up for our newsletter to keep up to date on future Emerald Keepers events.





