Beloved Coronado Resident Lost in Fire Leaves Behind Legacy of Friendship, Adventure and Style

The morning after a house fire took the life of Coronado resident Bob Kipperman, friends and family members stood across the street from his house, paying their respects. Among them, his friend Jon Crawford who smiled big as he shared stories of his lifelong friendship with Kipperman.

“He was my dearest friend,” said Crawford. “We met at Coronado High School, and we were still having so much fun together, up until last night. All those years we were friends, we never got in a fight. We never had a disagreement.”

Crawford recalls lots of adventures with Kipperman, including trips to Mexico, train rides to Puerto Vallarta and parties in Coronado. Crawford says he was always playing the guitar, and Kipperman was always drawing in his sketchbook. He says that, throughout their friendship, Kipperman was naturally cheerful and upbeat, and always looked at the bright side.

“He was always so positive,” said Crawford. “I would come over, and say, ah, it’s overcast. What a crappy day. And he’d say, what are you talking about? It’s a beautiful day!”

He says Kipperman loved Coronado, and really loved going to Island Beer Club (he was one of the very first members, #11) even though it took him a while to get out the door.

“It would be time to go, and he would say he was ready, but would be sitting on the couch, still in his slippers,” laughs Crawford. “Then he’d go and brush his teeth. We wouldn’t get there until 4:30.”

As the news of Kipperman’s death spread on social media, dozens of local residents shared their condolences and cherished memories in community forums. Over and over again, he was referred to as a “local legend” and “iconic.”

It’s not surprising for the man who ran Kippy’s, the local hot-spot for fashion on Orange Avenue. His parents bought the store in 1948 but Kipperman took over in the 1960s, transforming the store with his extravagant approach to style and importing brands like Cavalli directly from Europe. Kippy’s was known for staging fashion shows around town, with dressed-up locals walking down the runway.

After a car accident in 1984, Kipperman started making belts with Swarovski crystals for therapy. This redefined the Kippy’s brand and expanded to include jackets, jeans and purses that garnered a cult-like following around the world and worn by A-list celebs. Some original, vintage Kippy’s belts can still be purchased second-hand for a few hundred dollars, while some jackets are listed for more than $2,500.

“He was the epitome of style,” said resident and fellow Island Beer Club member Sarah Kulke.

So stylish, in fact, that Kipperman had his own special chair made for him at Islander Beer Club.

“His chair has leopard skin and red trim, with ‘Kippy’ bedazzled across it,” said Kulke. “He sure loved Beer Club. Even if it was hard for him to get there.”

Also standing with some friends and neighbors, his son, Erik Kipperman. While Erik said he’s still processing his father’s death and isn’t quite ready to talk, he shares that he was an amazing dad who always had his back. He says his dad took him on adventures from skiing in Mammoth to surfing in Mexico and always let him tag along to gatherings around the island.

For a man who was the life of the party and inspired countless others around him with his joyful outlook and artistic expression, it seems fitting that no typical memorial service would do.

Instead, they’ll host a blow-out at Island Beer Club in March, around his birthday, according to Erik. He’s planning on getting an extra keg, a taco cart, and even mariachis…a favorite of his dad.

While most of the historic home on Sixth Avenue is still standing, the damage is extensive, according to Erik.

The cause of the fire is still under investigation.





