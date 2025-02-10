The Cancer Cartel Launches First-Ever Coronado Luxury Resale Shopping Event to Help Cancer Patients

It’s expensive to have cancer.

The average cancer patient spends more than $150,000 over the course of their treatment, according to the American Association for Cancer Research. A recent study found that the cost of cancer care in the United States will exceed $245 billion by 2030.

That’s why three women–all cancer survivors with a flair for fashion–decided to do something about it. They started the Cancer Cartel, which resells high-end clothing brands and donates 100% of the proceeds to people fighting cancer. In just a couple of weeks, they are bringing their fundraising efforts to Coronado.

“Even if you have insurance, so many people are struggling to make it through the day-to-day,” said Coronado resident Shelly Tinney-Miller, a cancer survivor and founder of the Cancer Cartel. “You still have to pay for parking, and groceries, and childcare. People are watching their bills pile up while they are trying to deal with their cancer and trying to put food on the table.”

Tinney-Miller, who was diagnosed with breast cancer at 36, also watched her sister Katy Tinney go through treatment for Stage 4 Non-Hodgkins Lymphoma. Both women successfully completed treatment but were shocked by the unexpected stress of financial burden.

They knew they had to do something to help. In 2019, the sisters joined forces with Kerry Solmonsen, another cancer survivor, and started quickly raising money the best way they knew how…by digging deep. Deep into their closets, that is.

“My sister and I love to shop, and we were really into thrifting,” said Tinney-Miller. “We said, what if we resold the clothing, and 100% of the proceeds went to people fighting cancer? So that’s how it started, with our own clothes, and buying used clothes and reselling them on eBay.”

And so the Cancer Cartel was born. The women were able to immediately start handing out VISA gift cards at the hospital where they were treated in Seattle. They made connections with some cast members of the Real Housewives who also cleaned out their closets and donated their clothes. Then COVID hit. It was a blessing in disguise, says Tinney-Miller.

“We didn’t know how we were going to give out the money, then BOOM…we developed our website and started hosting calls on Zoom to vet the recipients,” she said.

With their new online presence, they also expanded their reach: they turned into a national nonprofit with ambassadors from Boston to L.A., from Dallas to New York City. Now they could send out checks to cancer patients all over the country.

Last year alone, they helped more than 690 cancer patients. And they’re on track to give $1 million in donations.

“When we tell them we are awarding them a check on Zoom, you can see the reaction…it’s visible,” said Tinney-Miller. “Their shoulders just drop in relief. Some of them cry. But it’s more than the money. It’s connecting with other people that encourage them to keep fighting.”

While the Cancer Cartel has hosted polo tournaments, golf tournaments, pickleball playoffs and even cancer walks, fashion will always be a cornerstone of their organization, according to Tinney-Miller. The nonprofit has forged relationships with high end resellers like The Real Real and fashion designers like A.L.C. They’ve even partnered with a clothing brand that debuted at Paris Fashion Week.

In October of last year, the Cancer Cartel staged a Day of Giving with fourteen local shops, from Blue Jeans & Bikinis to Fair Trade Decor, from the Coronado Hat Company to Sweet Soles.

Now, the Cancer Cartel is launching its first-ever Coronado “Fashion Funds the Fight,” a high-end resale shopping event. It’s all happening on Thursday, February 20th at a Coronado residence from 3-7pm.

The unique event will feature fabulous fashion finds, bubbles, small bites, and beats from local DJ Tricia Lynn. 100% of what is raised will go directly to Cancer Warriors in need. The party is hosted by locals Tinney-Miller, Tracy Real, Marilyn Klisser, Megan Parma, Tania Swasbrook, Andrea Trujillo, Sara Ali, Salma Ali, Jen Faley, and Katiana Jimenez. Tickets can be purchased in advance for $25.

While the Cancer Cartel has previously gained support from heavy hitters like Ellen DeGeneres and the Gates Foundation, the organization needs the help of Coronado locals to make it a success. They are looking for high-end clothing and accessory donations to resell at the event–everything from Louis Vuitton to Golden Goose, from Veronica Beard to Aviator Nation. Items be dropped off at one of several locations listed at the link.

“It’s easy to take for granted the small expenses that become overwhelming when you’re in a fight for your health,” said Jen Faley, event host. “It’s inspiring to give back to an organization that puts your money directly in the hands of those with an immediate need…and in such a fun way!”

It’s fun by design. Even though cancer is a serious subject, the fight to help cancer patients can–and should–be joyful, according to Tinney-Miller. And then there’s the name, Cancer Cartel. Tinney-Miller says they took two words that had a negative connotation, and turned them into something positive and powerful.

“We know that cancer sucks and we deal with it every day,” she said. “But we want to bring hope and light, and we want fundraising to be fun. That’s what’s great about our events…people always have a good time.”

For local Katiana Jimenez, the opportunity to work with the Cancer Cartel is meaningful and inspiring.

“Their personal experience as survivors makes them more relatable and impactful, and they truly understand the challenges at a deeper level,” she said. “Providing financial relief helps people focus on their health and their families. I’m truly touched by their empathy and how they are changing lives.”

The Cancer Cartel currently accepts about 100 applicants a month and is hoping to accept more, as well as raise the donation amount from $500 a patient to $1000. Currently, patients can re-apply each year, as long as they are undergoing active treatment.

“The hardest thing is the need is so great,” said Tinney-Miller. “We want to help more people.”

To learn more about the Cancer Cartel, visit their website at CancerCartel.org.





