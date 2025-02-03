Monday, February 3, 2025
Community Invited to Delta Beach Cleanup Feb. 8

Join Emerald Keepers on Saturday, February 8 from 10 am to 12 noon to support the Navy’s clean up of Delta Beach.

Delta Beach, on the bay side of Coronado’s Naval Amphibious Base, is not usually open to the public or Navy activity as it is was recently designated a critical habitat for the Least Tern and Snowy Plover birds. As a result, the large amount of trash that washes ashore is not accessible for most beach cleanups and accumulates throughout the year.

Delta Beach is located 2.7 miles south of the Hotel Del. Look for the large Emerald Keepers sign by a gate in the fence. Volunteers can park at the Fiddler’s Cove parking lot at the south end of Delta Beach, or parking will also be available on the sand inside the gated entrance to Delta Beach.

Recruit your friends and neighbors as there is a large beach area to clean up. Registration is not required. Bring a reusable water bottle to stay hydrated, and a picker and bucket if you have them. Emerald Keepers will have some gloves, buckets, and pickers available for volunteers.

Help clean up this Coronado beach to protect our ocean and wildlife and keep Coronado Emerald Green, Ocean Blue.

 



