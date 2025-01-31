Local Nonprofit “Foxy’s Friends” Collects Stuffed Animals for Kids Impacted by L.A. Fires

Saturday, February 1, 2025
When six-year-old Cosette Freer learned about the devastating fires in Los Angeles, she knew she had to do something. Together with her mom, she launched the nonprofit Foxy’s Friends, which collects new and gently-used stuffed animals to bring comfort and joy to kids when they need it the most.

The goal? To put the stuffies directly in the hands of young children who have already suffered loss and heartbreak due to the fires.

The organization is named after Foxy, Cosette’s favorite stuffed animal that she got in Catalina Island.

“My mom told me about fires and then we watched them on the news,” said Cosette, a first-grader at Coronado Village Elementary. “I would be very sad if there was a fire and I lost Foxy. I knew those kids must be so sad to lose their stuffies.”

It didn’t take long for the idea to take shape. Just days after the fires started, Colby, Cosette’s mom, created social media accounts for Foxy’s Friends and posted on Coronado Happenings. The donations started rolling in.

“Right now, the stuffy is an easy thing to keep and hold, as many fire victims don’t have anywhere to store things like furniture or clothes,” said Colby. “So the stuffy is a simple thing to bring so much joy to the children.”

In less than a week, the Freer’s living room was filled with more than 400 stuffies.

“It’s really happening just by word-of-mouth,” said Colby. “Every day, someone comes by to drop off more stuffed animals. People are even sending new ones from Amazon.”

Community members have donated more than 400 new and used stuffies to Foxy’s Friends.
Cosette says the she hopes the donated stuffies will help bring cheer to the kids who have suffered loss from the fires.

On January 30th, Cosette and Colby drove up to L.A. where they partnered with the Global Empowerment Mission (G.E.M.), a 501(c)(3) dedicated to helping disaster relief worldwide. Their first distribution event is in the works.

“When the kids get to pick up their new stuffy, I think it will make them happy,” said Cosette. “Maybe they will be less sad about the fires.”

Colby and Cosette drove up bins of donated stuffies to Los Angeles.

Colby said that every child deserves a “moment of magic,” especially in their darkest times.

“Imagine losing not just your home but also the irreplaceable comforts—like a beloved stuffed animal that has been your confidant, adventure buddy, and source of security,” said Colby. “This heartbreaking reality is what many children affected by the devastating LA fires are facing.”

Colby admits that sometimes it can be hard for kids to part with their stuffies, even old ones they’ve had for a while.

Colby and Cosette show off a bear donated by Monarch Soul, a local meditation and wellness studio.

“But I think that’s one of the conversations…your stuffy isn’t going to a thrift store, It’s going directly into the hands of a child who will pick it out and take it home, where it becomes their special stuffy,” said Colby.

Foxy’s Friends will continue collecting stuffed animals on a rolling basis and give them to children up in L.A., according to Colby. As for the future, Foxy’s Friends will see where it can bring cheer to young people in crisis, wherever there is a need.

“Unfortunately, there are disasters that happen all the time,” said Colby. “There are tornadoes and hurricanes that rip through towns. Stuffies are far more than toys; they provide relief, comfort, and hope, especially during uncertain times.”

Community members can drop off stuffies for Foxy’s Friends at Safe Harbor, a Coronado nonprofit dedicated to empowering youth, strengthening families and providing accessible counseling services. Safe Harbor is located at 1009 C Avenue.

Donations and gift cards can also be sent to: 941 Orange Avenue #203, Coronado, CA 92118.

Community members can follow Foxy’s Friends on social media at @foxysfriendscampaign.

Foxy has been on many adventures with Cosette, including trips to Hawaii and to the family farm in South Dakota.

 



Christine has been writing and telling stories since she could hold a crayon. She started working for The Coronado Times in 2020 just a few weeks before the global pandemic, and it’s only gotten more exciting! She graduated from UCSD with a degree in Communications and earned her Masters in Journalism from Harvard in May 2024. She has worked as a news writer for KUSI-TV, a reporter for the San Diego Community News Group and as an editor for Greenhaven Press. In Coronado, she writes for Crown City Magazine, in addition to reporting for The Coronado Times, where she covers education, social justice, health and fitness, travel and the arts. She loves a good human interest story and writing anything about animals. When she’s not working, you’ll find her at home with her husband, two teenage girls and English Bulldog, at the barn with her horse, or headed far away on a new travel adventure. You’ll also spot her at yoga, running along the Bay, walking dogs at PAWS or eating a burrito. Christine loves living in Coronado and always finds something to write about in this dynamic, exciting little town.

