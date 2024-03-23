Saturday, March 23, 2024
2024 GEM Award Finalist: 1026 Flora Avenue

Coronado Historical Association
The two-story house on 1026 Flora Ave. with its centered front entry porch supported by columns is an excellent example of the Colonial Revival style. The house was designed and built in 1935 for $9,000 by Paul Hathaway, a prolific local builder in the first half of the 20th century.

Hathaway was an active member and sailor at the Coronado Yacht Club. He had moved to Coronado with his family when he was 16 and after graduating from Coronado High School, he studied architecture at the University of Southern California and San Diego State College. Hathaway’s practice focused on private residences in Los Angeles and the San Diego area, but most of his known work is in Coronado. For a time, Hathaway worked for the A.M. Sutherland Company in Coronado, and he also had a short partnership with John Washington from 1936 to 1937, working under the name of “Hathaway-Washington Company.” 

He joined the Navy in 1941, fighting in the Pacific theater during World War II. Later, he was assigned to the U.S. Naval General Line School in Monterey and from there, he was assigned to the Pentagon. In 1951, he returned to Monterey at the Naval Postgraduate School. He left active duty shortly thereafter but continued in the reserves until 1964, when he retired as commander. Hathaway stayed in Monterey and returned to architecture. 

The 1026 Flora Ave. home was commissioned by Henry Guilmette, who was also a naval officer who served in World War I and World War II, retiring from the Navy Supply Corps as captain. Guilmette was active in the community and a member of many boards, including the Coronado Players Theater group, the Coronado Floral Association, and the Coronado Hospital. He was also treasurer of Christ Episcopal Church. 

In a Nov. 17, 1947, letter to the editor he wrote: “Congratulations to the Bank of America for doing away with the unattractive patch of brown dirt in front of its building and erecting a lofty flagpole from which the national ensign is displayed. Now, as one walks up Orange Ave. he can not help but be thrilled by the sight of Old Glory floating in the breeze, nor can he fail to realize how privileged he is to live beneath its sheltering folds. The glorious emblem of our blessed land long may it wave!”

The current owner has refreshed the home, working with Kevin Rugee to update the whole house, which hadn’t been remodeled since the 1980s. Original woodwork and paneling within the house were retained as were the two original woodburning fireplaces. On the outside, original materials were kept whenever possible, including the windows. The classic Colonial exterior with white, wood siding is now accented with bright turquoise shutters giving it a sun-splashed beach vibe while maintaining its distinguished façade. 

In honor of the 10th Anniversary of the GEM Awards, the Coronado Historical Association is pleased to announce that there is a prodigious group of ten finalists for this year’s award, the largest group of finalists in the awards history. This year’s finalists include historic properties at: 1026 Flora Avenue, 1045 Loma Avenue, 1135 Loma Ave, 1315/1319 5th Street, 275 J Avenue, 350 D Avenue, 519 Ocean Boulevard, 520 J Avenue, 870 H Avenue, and 874 A Avenue. 

Established in 2013, the GEM Awards have become a tradition in recognizing homeowners who retain and maintain Coronado’s unique character. By choosing renovation over replacement, homeowners are celebrated for their unwavering commitment to preserving the island’s architectural history and fostering connections to the past. These awards serve as a public acknowledgment of their dedication to the past. This year’s Awards Ceremony, where the winners will be announced, will be held on Wednesday, April 3rd at 5:30 pm at the City’s Nautilus Room. Tickets can be purchased on CHA’s website or by calling 619-435-7242.

To delve into the remarkable preservation efforts undertaken by the nominees, CHA is spotlighting the history of each home.



