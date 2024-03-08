CHA Wine & Lecture: “The Most Interesting Store In Town,” Quon Mane & San Diego’s Chinese-American Legacy – Mar. 21

The Coronado Historical Association is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all members of the community to join us for a captivating lecture on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 pm, by the esteemed family historian, Dede Huang. Ms. Huang’s talk will delve into the history of the Chinese-American experience of running a well-known, longtime establishment in early San Diego. The “Most Interesting Store” that is central to the presentation was established in 1888 and lasted for nearly a century.

Mrs. Huang is a historian based in the U.S. and Hong Kong. She has a fascinating tie into this content because she is a descendant of the Quon family who are central to this lecture’s story. Mrs. Huang has thoroughly researched her family’s tale in America and the experience of Chinese-American immigrants at this time across the state and country. The Quons were pivotal business owners who resided and operated stores in San Diego, later expanding into La Jolla and Coronado.

Quon Mane was both a brand and a person. His store sold items from the East. Quon Mane’s on Fifth Avenue in San Diego purveyed porcelains, silks, and other so-called Chinese and Japanese “fancy goods.” It quickly became a staple of the burgeoning city. In the words of Mrs. Huang, “The store really grew up with early San Diego.” The story of Quon Mane and his family will also lead the talk to some fascinating and surprising stories about the development of San Diego and Coronado. Before Quon Mane started his shop, he was known to have helped recruit and oversee the laborers who worked on the construction of the Hotel del Coronado. He also had ties to the Marstons and other prominent city founders. The lecture will cover their ties to—and even reliance on—the Chinese community.

During the period this lecture covers, the atmosphere for Chinese-Americans in San Diego and across the country was often hostile, both on a personal level and in the laws of the land. Despite these challenges, these immigrants were able to forge their way into several professions, such as teaching, missionary work, and being business owners and workers. Even in this time of harsh attitudes towards the Chinese immigrants, there were Americans of the general population who did interact with Chinese immigrants. The lecture will share some of these captivating stories.

Mark your calendars for an enlightening evening with Mrs. Huang as she takes the audience on a journey through the history of these Chinese-American business pioneers. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session, allowing attendees to interact with the speaker and gain deeper insights into the topic. The event will end at 7 pm.

The lecture is open to the public, and tickets are on sale at www.coronadohistory.org. Tickets are $15 for CHA members and $20 for nonmembers and include a wine and cheese reception with the speaker before the lecture. Seating is limited, so purchasing your tickets early is highly recommended. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet a member of the Quon family and gain an in-depth understanding of Chinese-American life in San Diego in the late 19th and early 20th Century.





