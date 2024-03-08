Friday, March 8, 2024
History

CHA Wine & Lecture: “The Most Interesting Store In Town,” Quon Mane & San Diego’s Chinese-American Legacy – Mar. 21

3 min.
Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Association

The Coronado Historical Association is thrilled to extend a warm invitation to all members of the community to join us for a captivating lecture on Thursday, March 21 at 5:30 pm, by the esteemed family historian, Dede Huang. Ms. Huang’s talk will delve into the history of the Chinese-American experience of running a well-known, longtime establishment in early San Diego. The “Most Interesting Store” that is central to the presentation was established in 1888 and lasted for nearly a century.

Two brothers and their sons from 1914. Courtesy of the San Diego History Center.

Mrs. Huang is a historian based in the U.S. and Hong Kong. She has a fascinating tie into this content because she is a descendant of the Quon family who are central to this lecture’s story. Mrs. Huang has thoroughly researched her family’s tale in America and the experience of Chinese-American immigrants at this time across the state and country. The Quons were pivotal business owners who resided and operated stores in San Diego, later expanding into La Jolla and Coronado.

The Quon Mane & Co store exterior from 1922. Courtesy of the San Diego History Center.

Quon Mane was both a brand and a person. His store sold items from the East. Quon Mane’s on Fifth Avenue in San Diego purveyed porcelains, silks, and other so-called Chinese and Japanese “fancy goods.” It quickly became a staple of the burgeoning city. In the words of Mrs. Huang, “The store really grew up with early San Diego.” The story of Quon Mane and his family will also lead the talk to some fascinating and surprising stories about the development of San Diego and Coronado. Before Quon Mane started his shop, he was known to have helped recruit and oversee the laborers who worked on the construction of the Hotel del Coronado. He also had ties to the Marstons and other prominent city founders. The lecture will cover their ties to—and even reliance on—the Chinese community.

Albert, Frank, and Ben inside the store in 1922. Courtesy of the San Diego History Center.

During the period this lecture covers, the atmosphere for Chinese-Americans in San Diego and across the country was often hostile, both on a personal level and in the laws of the land. Despite these challenges, these immigrants were able to forge their way into several professions, such as teaching, missionary work, and being business owners and workers. Even in this time of harsh attitudes towards the Chinese immigrants, there were Americans of the general population who did interact with Chinese immigrants. The lecture will share some of these captivating stories.

A look inside the store in 1925. Courtesy of the San Diego History Center.

Mark your calendars for an enlightening evening with Mrs. Huang as she takes the audience on a journey through the history of these Chinese-American business pioneers. The lecture will be followed by a Q&A session, allowing attendees to interact with the speaker and gain deeper insights into the topic. The event will end at 7 pm.

Advertisement for Quon Mane store in 1922. San Diego Union.

The lecture is open to the public, and tickets are on sale at www.coronadohistory.org. Tickets are $15 for CHA members and $20 for nonmembers and include a wine and cheese reception with the speaker before the lecture. Seating is limited, so purchasing your tickets early is highly recommended. Don’t miss this unique opportunity to meet a member of the Quon family and gain an in-depth understanding of Chinese-American life in San Diego in the late 19th and early 20th Century.

Exterior view of Quon Mane & Co. Courtesy of Dede Huang.



Coronado Historical Association
Coronado Historical Associationhttps://coronadohistory.org/

RELATED ARTICLES

History

Historian Gene Slater to Speak at the Coronado Historical Association – Mar. 14

Community News

Preserving Coronado’s Architectural Heritage: The 2024 GEM Awards Dinner Ceremony – Apr. 3

History

Local Chinese-American Family Pays It Forward: Plans to Donate Proceeds from Coronado Property Sale to SDSU Black Resource Center

History

CHA’s February Wine & Lecture: Screening of Vietnam MIA Story “Home of the Brave” – Feb. 15

History

“An Island Looks Back” Exhibit Preview (Video)

Community News

Telling Stories from an Erased Past: A Sneak Peek at CHA’s “Uncovering Coronado’s Hidden African-American History” – Opens Feb. 9

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Local Student Shines Bright: Nicolas Hacker’s Winning Design to Adorn Coronado Historical Association Museum this Summer

History

CHA’s February Wine & Lecture: Screening of Vietnam MIA Story “Home of the Brave” – Feb. 15

Community News

Exhibit Opening: An Island Looks Back: Uncovering Coronado’s Hidden African American History – Feb. 9

Community News

Last Call for Nominations: GEM Award Deadline Today – Friday, Jan. 19

Education

CHA Celebrates 2023 Fall Internship

Community News

Coronado Historical Association Offers the Wine & Lecture Series Ticket

More Local News

Retired Navy SEAL Captain Dan’l Steward Attends State of the Union with Rep. Peters

News

Meet Your Local Navy Legends – Retired SEAL Moki Martin

Military

30-Year Waterfront Plan Addresses Future Growth Surrounding San Diego Bay

News

Sanjiv Hulugalle’s Vision for the Hotel del Coronado

Business

Free Summer Shuttle to be Shortened as Coronado Considers its Future

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. Our staff is local and committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2024, The Coronado Times. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

CoSA Junior Ethan Wahamaki Wins 2024 SoCal Film Award