CHA Invites Third-grade Parents to Learn About the Third Grade Local History Program and Coronado History – Mar. 13

Each year Coronado Historical Association (CHA) partners with local schools to provide the Third Grade Local History Program. All third graders in Coronado receive four hours of classroom instruction on local history, according to the History/Social Science Standards for the state of California. Additionally, students attend a walking field trip to the CHA museum and the Hotel del Coronado.

All third-grade parents are invited to learn more about the curriculum and Coronado history on Wednesday, March 13, 2024, at 5 pm at the Coronado Historical Association located at 1100 Orange Ave.

Parents, this will be an adults-only event and refreshments will be served. Parents are encouraged to RSVP at coronadohistory.org. Please contact CHA at [email protected] or 619-435-7242 with any questions.





