Obituaries

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Cinnamo, Jr. (1946-2023)

Charles “Charlie” Joseph Cinnamo, Jr., 76, of Hastings, MN passed away on November 7, 2023, in St. Paul, MN. Born November 30, 1946, in Norfolk, VA, to the late Charles and Virginia Cinnamo, Charlie was preceded in death by his three sisters, Mary Shank, Arlyn Artman, and Rosann Hendricks.

He is survived by his three sons, Charles III (Terri), Christopher (Reyn), and Joshua (Kate), and his seven adored grandchildren: Alexandria, Ava, Mya, Gabriella, Levi, Tate, and Tess. Charlie took immense pride in all of their accomplishments, often regaling his friends with tales of their successes.

A graduate of Coronado High School and longtime resident of San Diego, Charlie served three years in the Army from 1966-1969. After his service, Charlie dedicated 26 years of his life to civil service at the Naval Ocean System Center (NOSC) in Point Loma, CA. His unwavering commitment and work ethic left an enduring impact on his colleagues and community, shaping a legacy of dedication.

Charlie found joy in life’s simple pleasures—Italian music, horse racing, and leisurely road trips. He embraced the beauty of simplicity, yet had a penchant for good-natured teasing. His love for music extended to playing the accordion and singing his favorite Frank Sinatra songs at karaoke.

Appreciating both the finer and simpler aspects of life, Charlie savored the opportunity to indulge frequently in chocolate, coffee, and cigarettes. A stout Republican, he was passionate about his political beliefs, engaging in spirited conversations that reflected his dedication to his values and the United States. His final words, “Let it ride!” encapsulate the spirited approach he took to life, facing the unknown with unwavering optimism and enthusiasm.

Charlie’s presence will be deeply missed, but his legacy lives on through the melodies of his accordion, the warmth of shared memories, and the enduring impact he had on those fortunate enough to know him. May he rest in eternal peace, surrounded by the echoes of laughter and the simple joys he brought into the lives of others.

 



