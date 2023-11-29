Wednesday, November 29, 2023
City of Coronado

Coronado Receives $150,000 from State for Public Library Updates

2 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
California State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner presents $150,000 in state funding to the Coronado Public Library. (Brad Willis)

California State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner, who represents the 77th Assembly District which includes Coronado, today presented a $150,000 check to the City of Coronado for the Coronado Public Library.

Benefiting Coronado residents, students, and military families, the funds will be used to create two study rooms and refurbish the Library’s historic reading room into an event space.

Coronado councilmembers, Mayor Bailey, Library Director Briley with Assemblymember Boerner. (Brad Willis)

Shaun Briley, Director, Coronado Public Library shared, “We at the library are extremely grateful to California State Assemblymember Tasha Boerner for securing these state appropriations for the Coronado Library from the State Budget. These projects have been on our wish list for several years. Most of the time, the historic room will continue to be used as it is now, as an art gallery and reading room. Adding the capability to use it as an occasional event space will give it a fresh lease of life and add much needed space for things like a small recital, a reading or community meeting. It’s unusual for a library of this size not to have study rooms so the creation of two study rooms will be a great addition, especially for the after school crowd.”

The Coronado Library is one of the City’s oldest buildings and most well-loved. The Library was built in 1909 and the historic reading room was the first reinforced concrete building in the western United States and is an important California landmark. The Library currently hosts 723 programs with over 34,000 attendees annually and is one of the busiest libraries in San Diego County. This funding is critical to help create more flexible space in the Library to better serve the Coronado community.

The City of Coronado is grateful to Assemblymember Boerner for securing the funding and for championing this project for Coronado, along with Governor Newsom.

Library Project 1 Scope: Create an event space

Install glass doors and sound proofing to convert the historic reading room into an event space. Sound proofing allows repurposing of the room to host events without disturbance to library patrons. The project provides much needed additional event space and revitalizes an important historic space.

Library Project 2 Scope: Create study rooms

The Library has over 30,000 users per year and there are currently no study rooms in the facility. The new study rooms will create space for the Library Veteran’s Resource Center, which requires a private space for confidential counseling and for the high demand for study space for teens after school.

 



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

City of Coronado

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

City of Coronado

New Youth Programs at Coronado Recreation and Golf Services

City of Coronado

No Room for Bipartisan Divide in Tijuana Sewage Crisis, Activists Say

City of Coronado

A Round of Golf Will Cost 14% More Starting in January, but Residents Will Have Early Access to Tee Times

City of Coronado

Go Green! City of Coronado Introduces Green Energy Incentive Program

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Avenue of Heroes: Thomas Lester Cox

Community News

Avenue of Heroes: James Philip Buriak

Dining

Holidays at Loews Coronado Bay Resort 2023

Community News

Invasive Seaweed Discovered in Coronado Cays Area of San Diego Bay

Community News

Gingerbread House Decorating – Dec. 1

Sports

Coronado Wins Southern California All League Championship in Lawn Bowling

More Local News

Naval Base Gate Closures Cause Traffic Congestion and Frustration [Update – Base Changes Gate Closures to Relieve Congestion]

City of Coronado

Jean Louise Watson (1927-2023)

Obituaries

After Years of Individual Property Review, City May Use Survey to Inform Historical Property Designation Decisions

Community News

Sharp Coronado Hospital Auxiliary Celebrates 65 Years

Community News

Coronado City Council Announces Turkey Coloring Contest Winners

City of Coronado

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 50K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.

MORE STORIES

Islander Freshmen Carry the Day at the State Cross County Meet