A Luncheon with Author Alice Hoffman – Aug. 18

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library present a luncheon with author Alice Hoffman in-person, in partnership with Warwick’s Bookstore, as she discusses and signs her new book, The Invisible Hour, on Friday August 18 at 12 noon at the Nautilus Room, located within the Coronado Community Center at 1845 Strand Way.

This event is a fund-raiser for the Friends of the Coronado Public Library and a paid ticket is required to enter. The ticket price of $50 includes lunch and a signed copy of The Invisible Hour. Please visit cplevents.org for tickets and information.

All seating is unnumbered and first-come, first-served.

Attendees will receive a copy of Alice Hoffman’s book when they check in.

Additional books will be available for purchase at this event.

Doors open for luncheon at 11:30 am.

Don’t delay – this event is limited to 250 people and there won’t be a waitlist.

Alice Hoffman is the author of more than 30 works of fiction, including The Book of Magic, Magic Lessons, The World That We Knew, Practical Magic, The Rules of Magic (a Reese Witherspoon Book Club Pick), the Oprah’s Book Club Selection Here on Earth, The Red Garden, The Dovekeepers, The Museum of Extraordinary Things, The Marriage of Opposites, and Faithful. She lives near Boston.

About The Invisible Hour:

An enchanting novel about love, heartbreak, self-discovery, and the enduring magic of books.

One brilliant June day when Mia Jacob can no longer see a way to survive, the power of words saves her. The Scarlet Letter was written almost two hundred years earlier, but it seems to tell the story of Mia’s mother, Ivy, and their life inside the Community – an oppressive cult in western Massachusetts where contact with the outside world is forbidden, and books are considered evil. But how could this be? How could Nathaniel Hawthorne have so perfectly captured the pain and loss that Mia carries inside her?

Through a journey of heartbreak, love, and time, Mia must abandon the rules she was raised with at the Community. As she does, she realizes that reading can transport you to other worlds or bring them to you, and that readers and writers affect one another in mysterious ways. She learns that time is more fluid than she can imagine, and that love is stronger than any chains that bind you.

As a girl Mia fell in love with a book. Now as a young woman she falls in love with a brilliant writer as she makes her way back in time. But what if Nathaniel Hawthorne never wrote The Scarlet Letter? And what if Mia Jacob never found it on the day she planned to die?

Nathaniel Hawthorne wrote: “A single dream is more powerful than a thousand realities.”

This is the story of one woman’s dream. For a little while it came true.

The Friends of the Coronado Public Library (FOL), founded in 1970, is a public benefit non-profit organization whose primary mission is to support the Coronado Public Library. The Library has two sources of funds to maintain this fabulous community resource. Tax dollars, through the City of Coronado yearly budget, pays for all essential services needed to run the Library, such as salaries, the building and grounds upkeep and maintaining its collection of books, DVDs, takeaways and other printed materials. But just as important to any Library are its programs, for its children, teens and adults. And that is where the Friends of the Coronado Public Library comes in. FOL provides ALL of the economic resources for what the City would consider “non-essential” resources, i.e. ALL the programs and ALL the extra items (art exhibits, etc.) which make our Library so special.





