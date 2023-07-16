Sunday, July 16, 2023
Community News

Christ Episcopal Church is Historically Inclusive; Now the Pride Flag has a Safe Space Too

2 min.
Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuyl

After being ripped off a fence by human hands and weather-beaten in a storm, the Pride flag now has a safe space at Christ Episcopal Church.

On Sunday, July 16th, the Pride flag was raised along with the Episcopal flag in a symbolic ceremony affirming something the church has long believed: that God loves everyone, no exceptions.

“God loves and protects all people,” said Reverend Regan Schutz of Christ Episcopal Church. “There are no qualifiers in that. That’s about as biblical as it gets.”

During the ceremony, more than two dozen churchgoers gathered after the 10am Sunday service to celebrate the raising of the flags. The Pride flag, along with the Episcopal flag, was raised atop a new 25-foot-pole, and can only be raised or lowered by someone from the church.

In her speech, Reverend Schutz said that the rainbow is a sign of blessing and protection, especially after times of despair.

“We gather today remembering those for whom these freedoms are not yet realized. We pray for those who live under the threat of fear and intimidation, oppression and violence by their neighbors or by the state,” said Reverend Schutz.

Schutz said that church members had discussed the flag instillation in several forums prior to the ceremony. The feedback was positive, she said. Most members said they were glad the flag was here; it’s who they are as a church.

“I’m proud that we are showing God’s love and acceptance of all people,” said Rebecca King, who attends Christ Church.

Schutz shared that some people in the community questioned why the church should fly the Pride flag. Why not Black Lives Matter, or Blue Lives Matter? She said that the LGTBQ community is a population that has been historically hurt by churches, and the flag shows that Christ Church is a safe space.

“Lifting up one community, which has been mistreated, does not negate the value of any other communities,” said Schutz. “God’s economy is never zero sum. There is enough to go around.”

Video by Brad Willis:


If video doesn’t play, view here.

She said that she hopes that the flag will be a symbol of hope, a blanket of protection for those who need it, and a cape of power for those who must be empowered.

“May this flag be a blessing to all who come this way,” said Reverend Schutz.

 

 

 



Christine Van Tuyl
Christine Van Tuylhttp://islandgirlblog.com/
Christine was born and raised in Texas, but moved to Coronado with her family as a teen in 1993. Although initially horrified by surfers, flannels and skateboards, she ultimately grew to love all things So-Cal. A graduate of UCSD, Christine got her first writing job on the KUSI ten o’clock news while simultaneously juggling a reporter position at the San Diego Community News Group. She worked as a public relations professional, a book editor, real estate professional, and a freelance writer before eventually succumbing to motherhood in 2008.A decade later, Christine resurfaced to start the Island Girl Blog, a Coronado lifestyle blog. In addition, she writes a monthly page for Crown City Magazine. Christine loves hanging out with her husband, Ian, and their two spirited daughters, Holland and Marley, who attend Village Elementary and Coronado Middle School. When she’s not working, you’ll find her practicing yoga, spilling coffee at school drop off, meeting friends for sushi, or sailing the Bay with her family and English Bulldog, Moshi. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado Yacht Clubs’ Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes – Sept. 10

Community News

Avenue of Heroes: John “Jack” Webster McCormick

Community News

PAWS of Coronado Hosts its First Summer Camp

Community News

Outdoor Watering Guidelines in Effect in Coronado

Community News

FOCUS Mission Possible Gala – Aug. 13 – Tickets Available Until July 31

Community News

Coronado Public Library Hosts “An Evening with Admiral William H. McRaven” – August 3

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Education

CUSD Update: Robotics Goes District-Wide; Retirees Recognized

History

Sid Stockdale Speaks: New Memoir Chronicles a Family’s Story of Survival, Love and Grit

Education

CUSD Update: 4×4 Committee Delivers Report on Bell Schedule, Most Students Say “It Works for Them”

Education

CUSD Update: LGBTQ Supports Contested, Hunt Intensifies for New Village Elementary School Principal, Classified Employees Recognized

Community News

1922 Club Blooms Big and Bright: Hollywood-Themed Flower Show Party Steals the Scene

People

Not Just Another Ladies Club: the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Defines Island Traditions and Forges Friendships

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.