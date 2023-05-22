Monday, May 22, 2023
People

Coronado Fourth of July Expands Board of Directors

1 min.
Managing Editor
Managing Editor
L-R Front row: Carrie Downey, Judy Clarke, Kathy Summers, Jennifer Stein. Back row: Doug Clarke, Debra Balsley, Dave Szymanski, Robert Kracht, Andrew Gade. Not pictured: Maggie Hannegan and Jamie Hartnett.

Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointments of several new members to ensure its continued success and effectiveness in its mission to produce and execute an inspirational, family-friendly community experience celebrating our nation’s Independence Day.

Joining the CFOJ board of directors are Debra Balsley, Doug Clarke, Carrie Downey, Andrew Gade, Jamie Hartnett, Kathy Summers and Dave Szymanski. The new board members join Robert Kracht (interim president), Maggie Hannegan (vice president), Judy Clarke and Jennifer Stein.

“As we continue to focus on producing a great event for the Coronado community and as we look forward to our 75th Anniversary next year, it became clear to the CFOJ Board that we continue to grow and make sure the Board is representative of a variety of Coronado voices,” said Robert Kracht, interim President, Coronado Fourth of July Board of Directors.

 

Learn more at www.coronadofourthofjuly.com.

About CFOJ
Coronado Fourth of July is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its primary objective is to organize and fund the Coronado Independence Day festivities, including our renowned Parade, Fireworks and other day-of-event activities. We are comprised of an all-volunteer group.



Managing Editor
Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: [email protected]

RELATED ARTICLES

History

Sid Stockdale Speaks: New Memoir Chronicles a Family’s Story of Survival, Love and Grit

Entertainment

A Village + Art (and Music, Shopping, Wine & Bites) Brings All Ages Together at Second Art & Wine Festival

People

Ukrainian Refugee Moms Celebrate Mother’s Day with their Children at Coronado Shores

People

Inside the Grassroots Movement that Brought Food, Water, and Supplies to Jacumba’s Migrant Camps

Military

Coronado-Based USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Holds Change of Command

People

Coronado Rotary Club Honors Outstanding Class of 2023 Student Athletes

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Military

Coronado-Based USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72) Holds Change of Command

Sports

Major League Soccer Awards Expansion Team to San Diego

Education

Coronado Unified Announces 2023 Teachers of the Year

Education

San Diego Sailors Volunteer with Operation Pals at Coronado Village Elementary

Military

Naval Investigations into 2022 Potable Water Contamination Complete

Dining

Blue Bridge Hospitality’s Matt Gordon to Participate in Fête & Feast Chef Collaboration Dinner

Advertisement

CORONADO'S LOCAL NEWS SOURCE

The Coronado Times newspaper provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication has been Coronado's trusted news source for over 20 years. We are locally owned and operated and are committed to quality coverage of our Coronado community. Learn more about our publication.

Send Us News Tips & Story Ideas:
[email protected]
Reach 15K Email Subscribers and 75K/mo Web Visitors
Get Rates for Email & Website Advertising

GET WITH THE TIMES

© Copyright 2002-2023, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be re-published online or offline without permission.