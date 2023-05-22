Coronado Fourth of July Expands Board of Directors

Coronado Fourth of July (CFOJ) has expanded its Board of Directors with the appointments of several new members to ensure its continued success and effectiveness in its mission to produce and execute an inspirational, family-friendly community experience celebrating our nation’s Independence Day.

Joining the CFOJ board of directors are Debra Balsley, Doug Clarke, Carrie Downey, Andrew Gade, Jamie Hartnett, Kathy Summers and Dave Szymanski. The new board members join Robert Kracht (interim president), Maggie Hannegan (vice president), Judy Clarke and Jennifer Stein.

“As we continue to focus on producing a great event for the Coronado community and as we look forward to our 75th Anniversary next year, it became clear to the CFOJ Board that we continue to grow and make sure the Board is representative of a variety of Coronado voices,” said Robert Kracht, interim President, Coronado Fourth of July Board of Directors.

Learn more at www.coronadofourthofjuly.com.

About CFOJ

Coronado Fourth of July is a 501(c)(3) non-profit organization. Its primary objective is to organize and fund the Coronado Independence Day festivities, including our renowned Parade, Fireworks and other day-of-event activities. We are comprised of an all-volunteer group.





