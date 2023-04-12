Coronado Promenade Concerts Releases 2023 “Concert in the Park” Schedule

The Coronado Promenade Concerts Board of Directors today unveiled a 16-concert schedule for 2023. In honor of the 53rd Anniversary, our theme is New Beginnings with eight new bands delivering fresh and exciting sounds for our concert fans. Something different — dance lessons on June 11 after the Navy Band finishes to get you ready for Big Time Operator on June 25, a 14-piece big band.

Those same dance moves will be needed as the swing band Dream Boats will make you toe-tap away as they play everyone’s favorites from Chuck Berry to Elvis. Our newest local band, The Suenamis, will treat Coronado to its playlist on July 2 as we head into Fourth of July festivities. Also featured this year are fun and super successful dance bands from Boom Box Heroes, Al Paris & The Heartbreakers (yes, that Al Paris!), Mighty Untouchables, Detroit Underground, and The Zippers. This year’s country band is PHT & the Honky Tonk Nights – you might remember them from the Fourth of July Parade last year. And the ’80s will be represented by FlashPants. Get out those short shorts and mustaches. Completing this year’s lineup will be Coronado’s own Concert Band, Side Traxx, Crown Town featuring Matt Heinecke, and Ron’s Garage. We will end the summer with another fabulous surprise band.

Concerts run every Sunday from Memorial Day weekend to Labor Day weekend, starting normally at 6pm. Please note that the first concert on May 28 will feature the Coronado Concert Band starting at 4:30pm followed immediately by Side Traxx at 6:30pm.

“We’re exceptionally proud of this year’s schedule as we celebrate our 53rd Anniversary! It was difficult deciding which bands to select because we had so many excellent ones from which to choose,” said Board President Cathy Brown. “I love the fact that we have eight new bands performing this summer for the enjoyment of our wonderful community!”

The music is made possible by the generosity of sponsors, donors, advertisers and by the City of Coronado, which furnishes and maintains the wonderful Spreckels Park venue. Below please find the 2023 Concert Schedule.

See you at the park!

2023 Concerts in the Park Schedule and Sponsors





