Monday, April 10, 2023
FeaturedSports

Off the Hook for CHS Surfers as Season Comes to a Close

1 min.
Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond

Congratulations to the Coronado High School Varsity Surf Team for ending its 2022-2023 season riding high on top of the waves at the last Scholastic Surf Series competition, defeating San Dieguito B team with 49-45 points on March 5th. The lineup was stoked about their performance.

Seven of Coronado’s surfers advanced to individual competitions and six of them received medals. Alexis Hammond surfed in shortboard competition but got eliminated in the repertoire. Sean Campbell placed sixth in Coed Bodyboard. For the first time during the season and since the team started competing again post-Covid pandemic, all the surfers who competed in Longboarding both in women’s and men’s divisions placed in the finals. Zoe Searles and Rylie Brenden placed third and sixth respectively. Shane Cannon placed sixth, Shane Gillard fourth, and Luke Johnson second — the best finish the team has had in years.

It was a good season overall for the team. The majority of the varsity surfers finished top 13 in their respective discipline. Seniors Shane Gillard and Luke Johnson concluded their high school surfing career with the highest rating they’ve reached since their freshman year at CHS. Shane Gillard finished fourth and Luke Johnson fifth. Yew! That was sick way to finish the year.

 

 



Elsie Hammond
Elsie Hammond
Elsie is a stay-at-home mom with an MBA, managing two kids, a husband, and a mini-Aussie. She moved to Coronado Cays in 2012 with her family by way of US Navy. She has lived in the Philippines, Japan, and Hong Kong and several states in the good old USA. Elsie enjoys traveling, hiking, golfing, skiing, Stand Up Paddleboarding (SUP), and playing tennis. She also likes taking pictures with her iPhone and posting about them on her personal social media pages. She was a monthly contributor to Cays Living Magazine and has had several of her photos and stories published in various magazines and newspapers. Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: [email protected]

