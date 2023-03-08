Coronado Historical Association Wine and Lecture – “The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer” – March 23

Coronado is a tennis town, and tennis is the topic for the March 23rd Wine & Lecture at the Coronado Historical Association. Chris Clarey, a 1982 graduate of CHS, is one of the world’s leading authorities on tennis and the Olympics. He will speak about his New York Times best-selling book, The Master: The Long Run and Beautiful Game of Roger Federer, in conversation with Bob Balfour, a fellow Federer fan and a frequent presence on Coronado’s tennis courts. Bob has lived and worked in Coronado since 1992, and his daughter and son both played on the CHS tennis team. Bob has been attending the BNP Paribas Open in Indian Wells since 2009.

Clarey has reported from more than 100 Grand Slam tournaments, seven Summer Olympics, seven Winter Olympics, and nine world track and field championships. Clarey will also discuss his award-winning career covering pro tennis and global sports for the Times and the International Herald Tribune from bases in France, Spain, and the United States. After the in-depth conversation, Clarey will take questions from the audience.

Tickets for the lecture for CHA Members are $15, Non-Member tickets are $18, and can be purchased at coronadohistory.org or by clicking HERE, by calling 619-435-7242, or in the Museum Store.

Important Registration Information: Attendance is restricted to vaccinated persons. Capacity is limited and reservations are required. No walk-ins will be admitted.

If you have any questions please email [email protected] or call 619-435-7242.





