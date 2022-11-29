Rotary Youth Exchange Returns – Info Meeting Dec. 6

If your teen is feeling cooped up post-pandemic, or experiencing wanderlust from lack of travel, then mark your calendar for the Rotary International Youth Exchange Info Meeting on Tuesday, December 6, 6:30 – 7:30 pm at Coronado High School. After a multi-year hiatus due to Covid, Rotary Youth Exchange opportunities return, tempting teens with international stays in more than 100 countries throughout the world.

This international exchange program has intrigued students worldwide for more than 30 years, boasting a network of 1.2 million Rotarians globally and offering both short-term and long-term opportunities for high schoolers, as well as teen summer camp programs in select countries.

Long-term exchanges last a full academic year, and students attend local schools while living with multiple host families. Short-term exchanges range from several days to up to three months, and are sometimes structured as camps, tours, or homestays frequently taking place when school is not in session.

In addition to learning a new language and acquiring an understanding of different cultures, Rotary structures these programs to inspire young leaders to serve as catalysts for peace and social justice in their communities and throughout the world long after their exchanges end. Participants discover their true potential while developing lifelong leadership skills, acquiring new friendships with young people around the world, and truly becoming a global citizen.

This meeting takes place in the CHS Multipurpose Room. To ensure a seat, since space is limited, RSVP to [email protected] or call 619-435-8334.

RELATED:





