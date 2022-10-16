Sunday, October 16, 2022
Coronado Girl Scout Troop Collecting Gently Used Halloween Costumes

Coronado Girl Scout Troop 6561 is collecting gently used and new Halloween costumes.

Take this opportunity to clean out your closets and make a child’s Halloween special! The costumes will be donated to the Monarch School for underprivileged children in San Diego.

We encourage you or your child to bring the costumes to drop off in the bin in your local school’s office (schools with bins include Christ Church Day School, Village Elementary, Silver Strand Elementary, Coronado Middle School, Coronado High School).

The drive began on Friday, October 14 and will end on Monday, November 7, giving you the opportunity to donate costumes for this Halloween, and then also drop off this year’s costumes which will be saved for the Monarch School children for next year.

If you have any questions, please contact nadohalloweencostumedrive@gmail.com.

