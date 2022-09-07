Beer by the Bay Craft Beer & Wine Festival (Sept. 17th)

By Alisa Kerr

Come join us on Saturday, September 17th for the return of Beer by the Bay

Coronado’s only craft beer and wine festival!

After a couple years of Covid-related delays, we are back and ready to host a fun yacht rock themed day with lots of great local craft beer, wine and home brewed suds, along with some amazing live yacht rock favorites by the soft-rock band, High Tide Society. Join your friends and community at the beautiful Coronado Ferry Landing from 1:00 – 5:00 pm for unlimited beer and wine tastings, and try your hat at giant Jenga, cornhole, beer pong and other fun games in the sunshine.

Beer by the Bay (BBB) is hosted by Islander Ladies Club (ILC), a small group of local women dedicated to celebrating and bettering our community. ILC is proud to have donated over $90,000 from proceeds raised at BBB toward local causes, businesses and people since 2015. This year, the beneficiary of BBB is Safe Harbor Coronado because of the much-needed work they do to support those struggling in our community. Led by Executive Director Georgia Ferrell, Safe Harbor provides a refuge for our local youth and families, offering tools and resources to those who need mental health support and resources.

“Safe Harbor Coronado, previously known as Coronado SAFE, is so grateful to the Islander Ladies Club for designating us as the beneficiary of Beer by the Bay,” said Georgia. “This is such a fantastic community event, and the funds received will help Safe Harbor Coronado continue to offer critical services of low-cost counseling, youth outreach programs, parenting workshops and community education at a time when mental health issues in youth, here in Coronado and around the country, are at crisis level. All of our programs and services are uniquely crafted around the needs of Coronado’s youth and families, with designated resources to focus specifically on relevant community issues. February 2023 will mark our 25th anniversary in serving the Coronado community. You can check us out at SafeHarborCoronado.org.”

There are too many generous sponsors to list here, but please check out the participating sponsors, brewers and wineries, as well as purchase tickets to BBB at BeerByTheBay.com. There are limited VIP tickets available that come with perks including exclusive early access, swag and snacks — get your VIP ticket before they sell out! See you for the return of Beer by the Bay on Saturday, September 17th!

Special thanks to Rob Crenshaw, Island Beer Club and Coronado Brewing Company for helping with this event!

Alisa Kerr co-founded Islander Ladies Club in 2013 and Beer by the Bay in 2015, and she was involved in planning 92118 Day. Alisa has lived in Coronado since 2004 and has enjoyed being involved in the community. She owns Kerr Law on Orange Avenue and has been practicing for 20 years mainly in business law, estate planning, and divorce matters.

Tickets for Beer by the Bay can be purchased at: https://ilcbeerbythebay2022.eventbrite.com/

**No Refunds. No pets. No one under 21. Rain or Shine.**

