Tuesday, August 16, 2022
Marvin Heinze Announces Candidacy – Running for Re-election to City Council

Submitted by Marvin Heinze

I am running for re-election to the Coronado City Council to continue to serve you and Coronado.

Four years ago, I promised you to focus on public safety, underground infrastructure and traffic planning, while maintaining a financially sound city. In public safety, we hired an additional emergency dispatcher to allow text reporting of emergencies. In underground infrastructure, we installed 2.7 miles of new wastewater lines, replaced the Trinidad pump station and designed the new Parker Pump Station. Our progress on undergrounding power lines has been slow, but we are moving forward on multiple projects in coordination with SDG&E. For traffic planning and mitigation, I remain committed to seeking relinquishment of Highways CA 75 and CA 282 from CALTRANS. In City finance, the pandemic had a negative impact on Coronado reserves, but through careful cost control, our budget remains balanced.

I have served the public my entire life, as a Navy Captain, a federal civil servant, and a volunteer in community organizations and our city government. My 28-year military career as a Navy Explosive Ordnance Disposal Officer, subsequent work in homeland security and council experience gives me the skills to effectively contribute to the City Council. I look forward to continuing to listen and learn from Coronado citizens and make rational, reasonable decisions to keep Coronado special.

Marvin Heinze

https://Heinze4CoronadoCouncil.com

 

 



