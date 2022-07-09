Avenue of Heroes: Philip M. Quast

Written by CAPT Timothy M. Quast, MC, USN

Vice Adm. Philip Quast was a 36-year Navy Surface Warfare veteran and the son, brother, and father of Naval Officers. Having served two tours in Vietnam as well as leading the Nimitz Battlegroup during Operation Desert Storm, Quast distinguished himself as the Pacific Fleet’s first recipient of the “Vice Admiral James Bond Stockdale Leadership Award,” which recognizes leadership proficiency in Command at Sea.

After graduating from Carroll College in Waukesha, Wisconsin, Quast served in a variety of seagoing assignments including navigator aboard USS King (DLG 10); weapons officer aboard USS Twining (DD 940); Commander, River Patrol Division 532 in Vietnam; and Executive Officer of USS Talbot (DEG 4).

He was the Commanding Officer of USS Benjamin Stoddert (DDG 22) and the Commissioning Commanding Officer of USS Bunker Hill (CG 52). While on Bunker Hill’s initial Western Pacific deployment, he served as Commander of the Battleship Missouri Battle Group and supported Operation Earnest Will — the escort of U.S. flagged tankers transiting through the Strait of Hormuz. During Desert Storm, he commanded the Nimitz Battlegroup, Cruiser- Destroyer Group Three.

Vice Adm. Quast’s shore assignments included Instructor at the California Maritime Academy; Personnel Program Officer of the Commander, Cruiser- Destroyer Force, U.S. Atlantic Fleet; Instructor of Weapons System Engineering and Battalion Officer for the Brigade of Midshipmen at the U.S. Naval Academy; and Junior Assignment Branch Head, Bureau of Personnel.

Vice Admiral Quast’s Flag assignments included: Head, Assignment Division, Naval Military Personnel Command and staff of the Chief of Naval Operations as Director, Total Force Programming/Manpower Division and as Director, Military Personnel Policy Division. He also served as Director, Surface Warfare Division, Chief of Naval Personnel’s staff. His final assignment was head of the Military Sealift Command.

Vice Adm. Quast’s personal decorations include: the Legion of Merit with four gold stars in lieu of subsequent awards; Bronze Star with Combat “V” and one Gold Star; Meritorious Service Medal; and Navy Commendation Medal. Vice Adm. Quast passed away in 2019 and is survived by his wife of 55 years, the former Peggy Lord; five children, and 12 grandchildren.

The Hometown Banner program is a military service recognition program sponsored by the City of Coronado. Introduced in 2014, the program has honored 206 hometown heroes. On May 21, another 11 will be honored. The City funds all the costs for the program. City staff and volunteers from the Veterans of Foreign Wars Post 2422, the Coronado Historical Association and the Third and Fourth Streets Neighborhood Association oversee its operation. The inspiration for the program came spontaneously with the movement of two Navy SEALs to their final resting place. News spread quickly in Coronado. The local Rotary Club passed out American flags. People lined Fourth Street to honor the fallen service members. As the procession approached the San Diego-Coronado Bridge, a lone Navy SEAL stood at attention, saluting as he waited for the passage of his comrades. At that moment, it was clear that Third and Fourth streets were already an Avenue of Heroes. From that spontaneous beginning, the program was launched in May 2015 with 18 banners. Ceremonies are held twice yearly and men and women with ties to the community have been recognized from the Air Force, Army, Navy and Marine Corps. The Hometown Banner program is a reminder that Coronado has a rich history and legacy of service to country.





