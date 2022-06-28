Coronado Island Film Festival Unveils Its 2022 Brand

The Coronado Island Film Festival (CIFF) has unveiled its 2022 brand design for its 7th year. The festival, which runs November 9-13, partnered up with Judd Brand Media for the 3rd year to create a seamless brand that captures the personality and the unique sense of place of the festival.

CIFF is aligned with the tagline “Frames of Mind,” a double entendre that reflects not only how a film is physically created through the framing of each shot through the camera and the vision of the director but it also touches upon the transcendent magic of watching a film, and the mood and space we enter into when the lights in the theater go down. The power of cinema forces us to view stories from a different perspective, reframing what we think we know or enforces what we believe in.

The festival is an intimate lifestyle event that brings together immersive curated experiences incorporating films, culinary, art, concerts, music, cinematic history, special engagements, and of course industry luminaries and celebrities. They boast one of the best networking opportunities for working professionals in the entertainment industry, whether it is in front of the camera or behind and anywhere in between; open to producers, directors, content creators, creative artists, screenwriters.

San Diego, Los Angeles, and surrounding cities are invited to come join talented and creative professionals at the stunning seaside location made famous for the Hotel del Coronado and the birthplace of Naval Aviation.

This year we are offering the all-inclusive Emerald Badge, which includes access and early reservations for all films, events, parties, priority entry line, the Kick-off BASH (Taste of the Festival), Opening Night Film + After Party, Jury Awards, panels, Culinary Cinema Series, MasterLab Workshops, access to the Hospitality Lounge and hosted weekend happy hours.

For the first time, CIFF is also offering an Industry Badge, open to professionals in the entertainment industry. This will include the same features as the Emerald Badge, offered at a discounted rate. To qualify, please visit the website and submit the credential form. Once verified, the discount code will be confirmed.





