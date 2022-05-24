San Diego Trading Co. Fills Space in Historic Building at 1111 Orange Avenue

At the age of 17, the current owner of San Diego Trading Company, Louis Addeo, visited Coronado from New York with family friends. He instantly fell in love with the island, community and people. After returning back home to New York, he worked hard for two years, saving up money, and moved permanently to Coronado, driving across country in a VW. His dream has just expanded with the opening of a new location of his business at 1111 Orange Avenue.

His first retail shop was at Horton Plaza, and he quickly expanded into designing garments, while traveling overseas with the love of finding unique products for customers. Louis’ niche was and is creative designs, connecting people to their community, either as a local or tourist. He wasn’t interested in having just another t-shirt shop, he wanted something which resonated and connected.

You can see on their website, sdtradingcousa.com, his passion is for “high quality original garments!” with retail stores in Coronado, Old Town, the Gaslamp Quarter, Mission Beach and Oceanside!

Louis also started printing his own garments which keeps the style and trends fresh and exciting. He loves local pride, especially in Coronado. Before Covid-19 he had a four-person design and graphic team. They are now down to one, but Louis knows that will continue to grow again as things pick back up.

Bobbie Loyd, who’s been with San Diego Trading Co. for four and a half years shared, “Our mission is delivering the ‘California Dream’ and loving San Diego, Coronado, and the community! And all the wonderful opportunities and experiences San Diego has to offer!”

Louis loves to say his retail stores are the “best of everything, from goods to resort wear!” including unique items from locations all over the world, such as Guadalajara. He says the key to success is “bringing in products that are more of a local flavor.” He loves new designs, and working with the community on the designs.

With the new shop at 1111 Orange Avenue, Louis is not new to business in Coronado. He now has four stores in Coronado:

San Diego Trading Co. at both the Coronado Ferry Landing (Suite 222) and now 1111 Orange Ave.

Old Town Coffee & Tea at the Coronado Ferry Landing (Suite 106)

Coronado Resort Wear Company at 1340 Orange Avenue

His kids are his love and passion. And he dedicates his hard work to support their passions. If you have ever been to one of his stores, you can see that Louis imbues his staff with the ‘Aloha Spirit’ – their core value is “treat customers and each other with the utmost respect.”

Residents and tourists alike can benefit from the spirt and passion that Louis brings to his stores, a part of the community for over 20 years!

Grand Opening this Thursday, May 26th, from 2pm to 7pm

1111 Orange Avenue

