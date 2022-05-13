Kevin Shaeffer Announces Candidacy for 2022 CUSD School Board

Submitted by Kevin Shaeffer

Veteran, 9/11 Survivor, Local Dad Running for CUSD School Board

Friends and Neighbors,

I’m running for Trustee on the Coronado Unified School District Board in this November’s election. I love this community and I am proud of it. I care deeply about our schools, the educational success of all of our students, and I am absolutely committed to bringing positive leadership and solid judgement to our School Board.

I’m a father of children currently attending school at CUSD, a Navy veteran, and a survivor of the 9/11 attack on the Pentagon where I sustained severe burns over 45% of my body. I’m a U.S. Naval Academy graduate, and throughout my life I have sought out opportunities to make a difference, to make a positive impact.

Our family moved to Coronado nine years ago, with the quality of our public schools at the very top of our priorities list in choosing where to raise our children. My wife Blanca legally immigrated to the U.S. as a child from El Salvador, quickly learned English, became a naturalized citizen, also graduated from the U.S. Naval Academy, and proudly served our country. Her perspectives, strength, character, and compassion have inspired not only me throughout our over 25 years of marriage, but our three teenagers as well.

From serving on the National 9/11 Commission, serving in critical national security counterterrorism roles (including the successful hunt for Usama Bin Ladin), advocating for Wounded Warriors as a National Spokesperson for Wounded Warrior Project, and volunteering several very rewarding years leading our local Village Elementary Parent Teacher Organization (PTO), I have dedicated many of my life-chapters to national and local public service. As a retired Naval Officer and a local small business entrepreneur who is proud to employ and mentor many young adults, I know that a solid educational foundation is a critical element of success and citizenship. I value integrity, transparency, accountability, and results.

I make three pledges in seeking your support and your vote for School Board:

– I will give my all to earn the TRUST that all parents, all CUSD students, and all faculty-staff deserve to have in district leadership.

– I will work to ensure political agendas play no part in our School Board nor in our schools.

– I will work to make our CUSD Board functional and focused on the things that are most important, such as measurable academic excellence and the success of every CUSD student.

A vote for me in November 2022 is support for these pledges. There is much at stake in the 2022 election, and we will need a School Board we can trust.

In the coming months, I welcome opportunities to share more about who I am and what I stand for. I also look forward to two-way communication with you, to hear your input and your priorities.

Kevin Shaeffer

Lieutenant, U.S. Navy, Retired

You can find out more at:

www.kevin4schoolboard.com

www.facebook.com/kevin4schoolboard/





