Crown Cup Tennis is Back – June 4 and 5

On Saturday and Sunday, June 4 and 5, the Coronado Tennis Association, in concert with Impact Activities, will be hosting the once very popular, fun, competitive and much awaited Crown Cup doubles tournament.

Food, refreshments, a special goodie bag packed full of surprises and special offers from local merchants for all contestants. Winners will get a special prize as well as their names on “THE CROWN CUP” trophy to be kept in the Coronado Tennis Center Clubhouse.

Matches will be men’s 3.0-3.5, men’s 4.0-4.5, women’s 3.0-3.5, women’s 4.0-4.5, and mixed combined 8.0. All contestants will be assured of at least two matches. All Coronado courts will be available for matches. Discounted entry fee for Coronado residents. Entry fee is $30 per player for residents and $40 per player for non-residents.

For more info and how to sign up call Impact Activities at 619-522-2650 or go on line to www.coronadotennis.org

The Crown Cup. Coronado’s one and only locally affiliated tennis tournament! Let’s show ’em how good we are in Coronado!



