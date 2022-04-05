Many Winners at the 26th Annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament

Golf was the name of the game for more than 150 committed players in the 26th Annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course on Friday, March 18. The perfect weather made it a must-do event for all who love golf!

This event is one of Coronado Rotary’s most important fundraisers of the year and the fine turnout was a big help in raising more than $50,000 for worthy charities, including Warrior Foundation causes, Limbs of Freedom, San Pasqual Academy, Coronado High School Senior Scholarships and the Barrio Logan College Institute, among many others.

Our winners were pleased to receive gift certificates for use in the Coronado Municipal Golf Course Pro Shop in amounts from $50 to $300.

First Gross Score 54 First Net Score: 66

John Pedrotty Ted Sanford

Brian Smock David Sanford

Gary Miles George Luiken

Jamie Monroe Ron Roberts

Second Gross Score 59 Second Net Score 67

Bobby Braun Robb Fuesler

Luca Swisher Mr. Parcel

Tyson Pathak Doug Hale

Alex Franc David Samara

Third Gross Score 60 Third Net Score 68

John Snyder Ted Gilmore

Mark Slane Mitchell Gilmore

Bobby Pedroza Rob Jones

John Franseca Laura Jones

Closest to Pin winners Longest Drive winners

Tyson Pathak Kris Hanson (Women’s)

Eric Robledo Bobby Pedroza (Men’s)

Eli Feghali

Keith Manning

Putting contest winners

Mark Matthews -1st Score: 14

Jeff Berry – 2nd Score: 14

Our sponsors make it possible to provide meaningful contributions to the charities we support, and we thank them all. We are grateful to our title sponsor for the event, EDCO, for contributing $12,000. We particularly wish to thank Carol Sommer and Pat Starke for their $5,000 contributions; sponsors at the $2,500 to $4,999 level are Pacific Western Bank, Suzanne Manuel, John Matthews, Dan Gensler, Crestmont Property Management and Ron Vernetti.

Profuse thanks go out to Brian Smock, Coronado Municipal Golf Pro, for his invaluable assistance and generosity which helped to make our event so successful. Sponsors at the $1,000 to $1,600 level include Nick Kato, California Private Bank, Wildcat Express in memory of Chip Garry, Roll Tide Express in memory of Fred Mullins, LuAnn Miller, Paul Plumb, David Lowenberg, and Ski Moguls. Many others sponsored at lower levels and generously paid for golfers so they could participate.

We appreciate your commitment to our causes!

See you next year!





