Wednesday, April 6, 2022
Many Winners at the 26th Annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament

By Rotary Club of Coronado
Military foursome
One of our wonderful military foursomes, from right Mike Feldhues, Adam Porras, Harvey Ronnel and Anthony Pranger

Golf was the name of the game for more than 150 committed players in the 26th Annual Coronado Rotary Charity Golf Tournament at the Coronado Municipal Golf Course on Friday, March 18. The perfect weather made it a must-do event for all who love golf!

This event is one of Coronado Rotary’s most important fundraisers of the year and the fine turnout was a big help in raising more than $50,000 for worthy charities, including Warrior Foundation causes, Limbs of Freedom, San Pasqual Academy, Coronado High School Senior Scholarships and the Barrio Logan College Institute, among many others.

Our winners were pleased to receive gift certificates for use in the Coronado Municipal Golf Course Pro Shop in amounts from $50 to $300.

First Gross Score 54                                           First Net Score: 66
John Pedrotty                                                    Ted Sanford
Brian Smock                                                      David Sanford
Gary Miles                                                         George Luiken
Jamie Monroe                                                    Ron Roberts

Second Gross Score 59                                     Second Net Score 67
Bobby Braun                                                    Robb Fuesler
Luca Swisher                                                   Mr. Parcel
Tyson Pathak                                                   Doug Hale
Alex Franc                                                       David Samara

Third Gross Score 60                                       Third Net Score 68
John Snyder                                                   Ted Gilmore
Mark Slane                                                     Mitchell Gilmore
Bobby Pedroza                                                Rob Jones
John Franseca                                                 Laura Jones

Closest to Pin winners                                      Longest Drive winners
Tyson Pathak                                                  Kris Hanson (Women’s)
Eric Robledo                                                   Bobby Pedroza (Men’s)
Eli Feghali
Keith Manning

Putting contest winners
Mark Matthews -1st                                    Score: 14
Jeff Berry – 2nd                                         Score: 14

Our sponsors make it possible to provide meaningful contributions to the charities we support, and we thank them all. We are grateful to our title sponsor for the event, EDCO, for contributing $12,000. We particularly wish to thank Carol Sommer and Pat Starke for their $5,000 contributions; sponsors at the $2,500 to $4,999 level are Pacific Western Bank, Suzanne Manuel, John Matthews, Dan Gensler, Crestmont Property Management and Ron Vernetti.

Profuse thanks go out to Brian Smock, Coronado Municipal Golf Pro, for his invaluable assistance and generosity which helped to make our event so successful. Sponsors at the $1,000 to $1,600 level include Nick Kato, California Private Bank, Wildcat Express in memory of Chip Garry, Roll Tide Express in memory of Fred Mullins, LuAnn Miller, Paul Plumb, David Lowenberg, and Ski Moguls. Many others sponsored at lower levels and generously paid for golfers so they could participate.

We appreciate your commitment to our causes!

See you next year!

 

 



Rotary Club of Coronado

