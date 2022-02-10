Thursday, February 10, 2022
Valentine’s Day Dinner Specials at The Brig – No Need to Wait Until Feb. 14

Make a date with your love, partner, friend or even a big group. The Brigantine Seafood & Oyster Bar is offering Valentine’s Day Dinner Specials Friday through Sunday, Feb. 11-13, as well as on Valentine’s Day, February 14th.

On the menu you’ll find a King Crab & Shrimp Stuffed Salmon served over wild mushroom-sundried tomato polenta with glazed baby carrots and a champagne beurre blanc. For the steak lover, choose the Blue Cheese-Truffle Crusted Filet with fingerling potatoes, cremini mushrooms, Brussels sprouts, Cipollini onions, and smoked bacon with red wine demi glace. Is your mouth watering yet?

Make your reservation today!

Coronado Brigantine
1333 Orange Ave
619-435-4166

 

 

 

 



