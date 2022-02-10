Thursday, February 10, 2022
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Move-in Ready 2 Bedroom

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

CORONADO SHORES – NEW LISTING:

Check out our new listing in El Encanto Tower (1810 Avenida Del Mundo #1006)

Enjoy beautiful views of Point Loma and the San Diego Bay from this large two bedroom, two bath remodeled unit. Upgrades include new windows, power shades, porcelain floors, granite counters and custom cabinets. An added bonus is two side-by-side parking places! The El Encanto Tower is in the process of a total renovation of the Lobby and Residential Hallways…completion is expected by May. The Coronado Shores amenities include 4 pools, 8 tennis courts, fitness center and oceanfront club house. El Encanto #1006 is move-in ready…call now!

Listed at $2,435,000! If interested please contact our Shore Life Luxury Team, Felicia Bell GRI (CalDRE #02014995) & Stacy Bell-Begin (CalDRE #00429681) today!

(619) 200-9184 | (619) 920-9124

[email protected]

Shore Life Luxury at the Coronado Shores Company is the mother-daughter real estate team of Felicia Bell and Stacy Bell Begin. As local experts, Felicia and Stacy provide personal attention to each and every client and up to date knowledge on the latest industry trends. We pride ourselves on our expertise and deep knowledge of the real estate market in Coronado. Our commitment to building personal relationships and providing the finest service possible is what sets Shore Life Luxury apart. Experience our personal brand of service and let Shore Life Luxury help you sell, buy or invest in Coronado!

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

 



Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.