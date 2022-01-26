Coronado Unified Governing Board Accepting Applications For Interim Trustee Appointment

Source: Coronado Unified School District

The CUSD Governing Board is accepting applications from Coronado residents to fill the vacant seat created with the resignation of Stacy Keszei. The interim term position will end in November 2022.

Applicants must be 18 years of age or older, live within the boundaries of the district, and be a registered voter. Desired criteria the Board is seeking is provided within the application. Interested candidates must submit an application either online or in writing by 4pm on Friday, February 4, 2022.

The online application can be found on the main page of the district website at: www.coronadousd.net. Hard copies of the application are available for pick up/drop off at the District Office, 201 6th Street, Coronado. Please direct all questions/correspondence to [email protected].

Candidates will be screened and notified of next steps and will participate in a public interview with the Governing Board.

