Thursday, January 6, 2022
Real Estate (Promoted)

Real Estate: Panoramic Views of Glorietta Bay

Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

By Coronado Shores Co.

Check out our listing in La Playa Tower (1710 Avenida Del Mundo #705)

Amazing panoramic views of Glorietta Bay, Coronado Yacht Club, Coronado Bridge and the SD skyline from the seventh floor of La Playa Tower! Views come alive at night! Coronado Shores complex includes quality amenities – 4 pools, 8 tennis courts, spa, gym and two clubhouses and steps from award winning beach and next to the Hotel Del.

Listed at $1,380,000! If interested please contact our listing agent, Martha Kuenhold (CalDRE #01369875) today at (619) 987-7725!

CalDRE #00658736

Listing courtesy of:

We built them.  We sell them.  We lease them. 

 

 



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Coronado Shores Co.https://www.coronadoshoresco.com/
Coronado Shores Co. is the oldest independent brokerage on the Island. We built The Shores in 1970, sold them, and now manage approximately 400 individually owned units as long term and vacation rentals. Services offered: real estate sales, vacation rentals and property management.

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: [email protected]

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2022, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.