Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group Deploys from San Diego

The Abraham Lincoln Carrier Strike Group departed on a regularly scheduled deployment on Monday in support of global maritime security operations.

The Abraham Lincoln CSG is led by the command staff of CSG 3 and consists of Nimitz-class aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln (CVN 72), Carrier Air Wing (CVW) 9, the guided-missile cruiser USS Mobile Bay (CG 53), and the guided-missile destroyers of Destroyer Squadron 21 (DESRON 21) – USS Fitzgerald (DDG 62), USS Gridley (DDG 101), USS Sampson (DDG 102) and USS Spruance (DDG 111).

“The entire CSG 3 team is trained and ready to deter and, if necessary, win conflicts as called upon by our nation’s leaders,” said Rear Adm. J.T. Anderson, commander, Carrier Strike Group 3. “As we leave today on this routine, scheduled deployment, I know the Sailors and Marines of this team will continue to serve this great nation and its people. It is our honor to do so.”

The units of the Abraham Lincoln CSG began their pre-deployment training cycle back in April and recently completed a month-long integrated exercise where Commander, U.S. 3rd Fleet certified the strike group for deployment. It’s the first deployment under Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt, who was appointed commanding officer of the aircraft carrier USS Abraham Lincoln in August 2021.

“These Sailors are incredible professionals who have trained exceptionally hard to ensure they are ready for any operational obligations required of us on deployment,” said Bauernschmidt. “They are absolutely prepared for today’s deployment, and I have no doubt they will represent our nation proudly as we defend our national interests.”

The Abraham Lincoln carrier strike group and CVW 9 are deploying with the most advanced air wing in the Navy. Through the integration of organic 4th and 5th generation information and survivability, increased command and control abilities, and airborne electronic attack capacity, all sustained with a robust logistical support platform, the Navy’s next iteration of the Carrier Air Wing will be more lethal and survivable in today’s contested battle space, and well into the future.

An integral part of U.S. Pacific Fleet, U.S. 3rd Fleet leads naval forces in the Indo-Pacific and provides the realistic, relevant training necessary to flawlessly execute our Navy’s role across the full spectrum of military operations—from combat operations to humanitarian assistance and disaster relief. U.S. 3rd Fleet works together with our allies and partners to advance freedom of navigation, the rule of law, and other principles that underpin security for the Indo-Pacific region.

Capt. Amy Bauernschmidt is a native of Milwaukee, Wisc. and graduated in 1994 from the U.S. Naval Academy with a Bachelor of Science degree in Ocean Engineering. She earned a Master of Arts in National Security and Strategic Studies from the Naval War College, is a nuclear power school graduate, and was designated a Naval Aviator in 1996. Bauernschmidt has accumulated over 3,000 flight hours in naval aircraft. Her personal awards include the Legion of Merit, Defense Meritorious Service Medal, Meritorious Service Medal, Navy/Marine Commendation Medal, Navy and Marine Corps Achievement Medal and various unit, campaign and service medals.





