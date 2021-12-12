Sunday, December 12, 2021
CommunityPeople

Old Goats Kids Who Care Continue to Honor Local Heroes

By Managing Editor

What began early in the pandemic, continues to this day. The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue their deliveries of food to local first responders. Photos from last Friday’s deliveries:

Pick up at Loews Coronado Bay…

Delivery to the Lifeguards….

…Coronado Hospital…

…the Police Department….

…and Coronado Fire Station



Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is happy to call Coronado home and to have raised her children here. In her free time she enjoys reading, exercising, trying new restaurants, and just walking her dog around the "island." Have news to share? Send tips or story ideas to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.