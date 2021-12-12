Old Goats Kids Who Care Continue to Honor Local Heroes

What began early in the pandemic, continues to this day. The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue their deliveries of food to local first responders. Photos from last Friday’s deliveries:
Pick up at Loews Coronado Bay…
What began early in the pandemic, continues to this day. The Old Goats Kids Who Care continue their deliveries of food to local first responders. Photos from last Friday’s deliveries:
Pick up at Loews Coronado Bay…
Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.