Village Elementary School Students Earn Hero Awards

Source: Coronado Unified School District

Village Elementary School 5th grade students Dominic Parma and Lucas Bartowitz were honored with City of Coronado Hero Awards for showing bravery during an emergency situation following an accident at the Coronado skatepark. The boys immediately notified recreation staff and flagged down first responders, then remained on the scene to comfort an injured skater and provide information to police.

Coronado Police Chief Chuck Kaye and Officer Grace Del Bagno visited the school to present awards to the boys. “These two fine young men acted with integrity, maturity, and without hesitation in helping first responders and adults who came on scene after the accident,” said Officer Del Bagno.

