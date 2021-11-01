Hotel del Coronado Will Welcome Guests ‘Home for the Holidays’

The legendary Hotel del Coronado, part of Curio Collection by Hilton, has announced its coveted holiday program, a yearly tradition among locals and visitors alike. Bringing guests Home for the Holidays, the resort will transform into a beachfront winter wonderland with thousands of sparkling lights adorning the hotel’s signature red turrets and the return of the famed two-story Christmas tree in the hotel’s newly restored lobby and the spectacular oceanfront ice rink at Skating by the Sea®. The season will be filled with lavish holiday dining, photos with Santa, holiday movies and more.

This beachfront majesty beckons the holidays with unique, world-class experiences that have earned The Del its storied reputation as one-of-a-kind. The following activities, food and beverage offerings, celebratory events and packages will be available throughout the 2021 holiday season:

Skating by the Sea (November 22-January 2, 2022) – The spectacular beachfront ice rink is returning to Windsor Lawn. Kicking off the week before Thanksgiving, this beautiful ice rink welcomes skaters of all ages in an incomparable backdrop with stunning views of the Pacific Ocean and The Del’s iconic red turret. A portion of the proceeds benefit the Make-A-Wish-Foundation of San Diego. Frostbite, the rink-side lounge, will also return with fireside libations, treats and plush seating. Tickets are $35 per person for 90 minutes of skating.

Skating by the Sea Package (November 22-January 2, 2022) – A holiday trip to The Del is made simple with the Skating by the Sea holiday package. The package includes luxury overnight accommodations to soak in the holiday splendor and two passes to experience the property’s legendary oceanfront ice rink. Pricing is subject to availability.

Frostbite – A Place to Chill (November 22-January 2, 2022) – Frostbite offers the best seat in the house. Cozy fire pits and luxury lounges trim the ice rink on an elevated platform where guests can relax with spectacular skating and sunset views while sipping holiday drinks and nibbling gourmet bites. Guests are sure to enjoy the festive rink-side spectacle of lights, laughter and holiday fun. Each individual lounge area will seat up to six people and can be reserved for 90 minutes with a required food and beverage minimum per person.

(November 22-January 2, 2022) – Frostbite offers the best seat in the house. Cozy fire pits and luxury lounges trim the ice rink on an elevated platform where guests can relax with spectacular skating and sunset views while sipping holiday drinks and nibbling gourmet bites. Guests are sure to enjoy the festive rink-side spectacle of lights, laughter and holiday fun. Each individual lounge area will seat up to six people and can be reserved for 90 minutes with a required food and beverage minimum per person. Thanksgiving Dinner (November 25) – Give thanks and celebrate with loved ones at The Del’s exquisite Thanksgiving dinner in the legendary Crown and Coronet Room. An elegant buffet will include all of the traditional trimmings along with local ingredients and flavors, as well as live musical entertainment. Pricing is $175 for adults, $75 for children and complimentary for children 3 and under.

(November 25) – Give thanks and celebrate with loved ones at The Del’s exquisite Thanksgiving dinner in the legendary Crown and Coronet Room. An elegant buffet will include all of the traditional trimmings along with local ingredients and flavors, as well as live musical entertainment. Pricing is $175 for adults, $75 for children and complimentary for children 3 and under. Holiday Movies on the Beach (Select Dates, October 16-December 31) – Snuggle up at this theater under the stars while The Del features a selection of classics including Elf, A Christmas Story, Big and more. Guests can upgrade their experience to include a private bonfire with s’mores and plush daybed. Food and drink are available for purchase at The Del’s nearby Beach + Taco Shack. Reservations are required. Prices range $25 – $300.

(Select Dates, October 16-December 31) – Snuggle up at this theater under the stars while The Del features a selection of classics including Elf, A Christmas Story, Big and more. Guests can upgrade their experience to include a private bonfire with s’mores and plush daybed. Food and drink are available for purchase at The Del’s nearby Beach + Taco Shack. Reservations are required. Prices range $25 – $300. Jingle Roast (December 15-25) – Private roasts at The Del are a longstanding tradition, but come December, the roast experience gets a sprinkle of holiday magic as guests are gifted their own Santa hat to snuggle around the fire and roast holiday-themed s’mores. Reservations are required, with one pit accommodating up to 10 guests. Pricing is $230 for the one hour experience.

Photos with Santa (Select Dates, December 1, December 9-11, December 16-18, December 22-24) – Guests of all ages can capture a classic photo with Old St. Nick and receive a professionally printed image. Pricing is $25 per image.

(Select Dates, December 1, December 9-11, December 16-18, December 22-24) – Guests of all ages can capture a classic photo with Old St. Nick and receive a professionally printed image. Pricing is $25 per image. Elf Deliveries (December 10-24) – To get children in the holiday spirit, Santa’s elves deliver personalized themed bags to guest rooms filled with festive goodies, a stuffed animal and a book signed by Santa. Pricing is $75 per child.

(December 10-24) – To get children in the holiday spirit, Santa’s elves deliver personalized themed bags to guest rooms filled with festive goodies, a stuffed animal and a book signed by Santa. Pricing is $75 per child. Victorian Tea (December 17, 19, 20-21) –Take a step back in time with a classic holiday Victorian Tea. Located in the beautiful Coronet Room, guests will enjoy a variety of teas, finger sandwiches, sweets and music. There will also be special kids’ plates so little ones can join in. Pricing is $75 for adults, $40 for children, complimentary for children 3 and under.

(December 17, 19, 20-21) –Take a step back in time with a classic holiday Victorian Tea. Located in the beautiful Coronet Room, guests will enjoy a variety of teas, finger sandwiches, sweets and music. There will also be special kids’ plates so little ones can join in. Pricing is $75 for adults, $40 for children, complimentary for children 3 and under. Gingerbread Houses (December 17, 19, 20-21) – Decorate festive Gingerbread Houses in the stunning Ocean Ballroom. A candy bar full of festive decorations and holiday treats makes for the perfect sugary tools to assemble a Gingerbread House worthy of any child’s wildest dreams. Pricing is $60 per Gingerbread house.

(December 17, 19, 20-21) – Decorate festive Gingerbread Houses in the stunning Ocean Ballroom. A candy bar full of festive decorations and holiday treats makes for the perfect sugary tools to assemble a Gingerbread House worthy of any child’s wildest dreams. Pricing is $60 per Gingerbread house. Christmas Eve Dinner (December 24) – Celebrate Christmas Eve in the spectacular Crown and Coronet Room with a lavish festive spread, full of traditional favorites and culinary delights. With Skating by the Sea, Frostbite and photos with Santa to match, Christmas Eve at The Del is the ultimate destination to get in the holiday spirit. Pricing is $175 for adults, $75 for children, complimentary for children 3 and under.

(December 24) – Celebrate Christmas Eve in the spectacular Crown and Coronet Room with a lavish festive spread, full of traditional favorites and culinary delights. With Skating by the Sea, Frostbite and photos with Santa to match, Christmas Eve at The Del is the ultimate destination to get in the holiday spirit. Pricing is $175 for adults, $75 for children, complimentary for children 3 and under. Christmas Day Dinner (December 25): Merry Christmas, from The Del family to yours. Hotel del Coronado welcomes guests to feast with loved ones in the spectacular Crown Room and Coronet Room, where a festive spread full of traditional favorites and sweet treats await. Pricing is $175 for adults, $75 for children, complimentary for children 3 and under.

(December 25): Merry Christmas, from The Del family to yours. Hotel del Coronado welcomes guests to feast with loved ones in the spectacular Crown Room and Coronet Room, where a festive spread full of traditional favorites and sweet treats await. Pricing is $175 for adults, $75 for children, complimentary for children 3 and under. New Year’s Eve Gala (December 31): Ring in the New Year at a roaring ’20s gala, as the iconic Crown Room transforms into a Great Gatsby themed speakeasy, with dinner and dancing courtesy of a live DJ and The Mighty Untouchables. A midnight champagne toast and an open bar will have guests clinking cheers all night long. Pricing is $500 per person.

(December 31): Ring in the New Year at a roaring ’20s gala, as the iconic Crown Room transforms into a Great Gatsby themed speakeasy, with dinner and dancing courtesy of a live DJ and The Mighty Untouchables. A midnight champagne toast and an open bar will have guests clinking cheers all night long. Pricing is $500 per person. New Year’s Day Brunch (January 1, 2022): Enjoy the first meal of 2022 with The Del’s famed brunch in the stunning Crown Room, featuring a chilled seafood bar, regionally inspired dishes, international cuisine, carving stations, a gourmet mimosa and bloody Mary bar and more. Pricing is $175 for adults ($200 with alcohol), $85 per child, complimentary for children 3 and under.

All holiday events are by reservation only and must be prepaid to confirm. Pricing does not include additional tax, service charges or gratuity. Please visit hoteldel.com or call 619-522-8100 to book.

Additional information on Hotel del Coronado’s 2021 holiday programming can be found at https://hoteldel.com/experience/holidays/.





