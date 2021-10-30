Steve Wampler is one of Coronado’s gems. On Tuesday, November 2 at 6:30 pm, Wampler will present “Wampler’s Inspiration: From El Capitan to Camp Wamp” at the Coronado Library at a One Book, One San Diego partnered event.

In 2002, Wampler, who has Cerebral Palsy (CP), and his wife Elizabeth started the Stephen J. Wampler Foundation to inspired children with disabilities to become active participants in programs and activities centered around the great outdoors. The Foundation has since inspired and enabled thousands of kids with physical disabilities, including those with economic limitations. In 2010, Steve helped show the world what a person with CP could do by climbing El Capitan in Yosemite National Park, a feat detailed in the documentary “Wampler’s Ascent.”

This past summer, the foundation went on a national Disability and Optimism Tour called Camp Wamp Across America, which helped to shine a positive light on disability. Learn about this and the optimistic future that Camp Wamp will bring to many future campers from one of Coronado’s finest residents. Wampler’s story is all about “what you can you CAN do!”

This talk will be recorded and available for on-demand viewing on the Library’s Facebook and Youtube Library’s pages following the event.





