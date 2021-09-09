Coronado Native Serves with Helicopter Squadron in San Diego

Lt. Andrew Toomey, a native of Coronado, is serving in the U.S. Navy in San Diego.

“I grew up in Coronado, which is a big Navy town,” said Toomey. “I was surrounded by aircraft, ships and sailors. I always looked up to the officers in my hometown and I knew I wanted to be one of them. I thought it was exciting that I could join the Navy and then potentially end up back in my hometown, and here I am.”

- Advertisement - Toomey joined the Navy five years ago. Today, Toomey serves with Helicopter Sea Combat Squadron SIX (HSC 6) in San Diego, working with one of the Navy’s most advanced helicopters, the MH-60S Knighthawk. - Advertisement -

------

Growing up in Coronado, Toomey attended Coronado High School and graduated in 2011. Today, Toomey uses the same skills and values learned in Coronado to succeed in the military.

“Growing up, I was taught the importance of hard work and community values,” said Toomey. “Positive mental attitude is also definitely needed when you’re away from family for a long time.”