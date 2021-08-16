Coronado Island Film Festival Kicks Off Summer Surf Series

Looking for a way to enjoy summer in Coronado? Why not learn more about surf culture through the Coronado Island Film Festival’s Summer Surf Series. Dozens of people gathered on the Hotel Del beachfront to watch the iconic surf film Step Into Liquid on August 8th.

- Advertisement -

“The kick-off to our Summer Surf Series screening brought everyone together on our gorgeous Hotel Del Coronado beach, and it could not have been a more perfect evening,” CIFF Executive Director Merridee Book said. “Both Dana Brown and Jesse Billauer (featured in the film) joined me for a post-film Q+A and inspired our attendees with their stories. Respectfully they are truly changing the way the world perceives surfing and action sports and I could not think of more humble, gracious and impactful ambassadors for living life to the fullest.”

For Mike Hazlett, the screening embodied the quintessential San Diego experience.

- Advertisement -

“Getting to watch one of the most iconic surf films as the sun sets in Coronado was an experience I won’t forget,” Hazlett said.

If you missed the first event, don’t worry. There is a screening of A Life of Endless Summers: The Bruce Brown Story set on August 29th. It was postponed from the 2020 film festival due to the pandemic.

“It is an intimate retrospective documentary on Bruce, his family, films, and circle of friends,” Book said. “It captures a nostalgic snapshot of Bruce’s legacy that continues on with the success of groundbreaking films directed by his filmmaker son, Dana Brown.”

This screening will be part of an event at the Hotel Del featuring a beachfront lounge in partnership with the surf and snowboard brand ROXY. The lounge activation will be run from Aug 23 – Sep 6, and over the two weeks, ROXY will be hosting celebrity surfers, surf lessons, workshops, tastings, and it will be a cool place to just chill on the beach.

To purchase tickets to the Summer Surf Series please visit the CIFF website.

For more information on ROXY @The Del visit their website.