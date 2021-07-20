Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships

While the Annual Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Luncheon did not take place due to Covid-19, the club would like to recognize the 2021 Marilyn Foster Scholarship award recipients, Samantha Lorr and Sydney Ritchey.

Marilyn Foster was an inspiration, a charitable and remarkable Coronado woman. She spent her many years in Coronado giving back to the community through numerous organizations and clubs. Without a doubt, the CJWC was lucky to have her as a member, mentor and lifelong friend. The CJWC Marilyn Foster Scholarship is named in her honor and recognizes a graduating high school young woman from Coronado who shows promise for exceptional community service now and in the future. Each winner is awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,500.

The CJWC selected two deserving female Coronado High School graduating seniors to recognize. Like Foster, Lorr and Ritchey are exceptional young women. Lorr served on the CHS Associated Student Body as well as serving as President of the Days for Girls Club Coronado. Lorr stayed active as Captain of her golf team and Academic League. This fall, Lorr plans on beginning her studies at Yale University. Ritchey, who is in NJROTC and a member of the National Charity League, will be continuing her education in the fall at Scripps College. Both young women stood out to the scholarship committee because of their current commitment to their communities, and their future promise in their field of study and life passions.

This is the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s twelfth year awarding the Marilyn Foster Scholarship to graduating high school senior young women from Coronado.

We congratulate them on their well-deserved awards and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors!