Wednesday, July 21, 2021
EducationCommunityPeople

Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Marilyn Foster Scholarships

By Managing Editor

Marylin Foster Scholarship recipients 2021, Samantha Lorr (left), Sydney Ritchey (right)

While the Annual Coronado Junior Woman’s Club Awards Luncheon did not take place due to Covid-19, the club would like to recognize the 2021 Marilyn Foster Scholarship award recipients, Samantha Lorr and Sydney Ritchey.

- Advertisement -

Marilyn Foster was an inspiration, a charitable and remarkable Coronado woman. She spent her many years in Coronado giving back to the community through numerous organizations and clubs. Without a doubt, the CJWC was lucky to have her as a member, mentor and lifelong friend. The CJWC Marilyn Foster Scholarship is named in her honor and recognizes a graduating high school young woman from Coronado who shows promise for exceptional community service now and in the future. Each winner is awarded a scholarship in the amount of $1,500.

The CJWC selected two deserving female Coronado High School graduating seniors to recognize. Like Foster, Lorr and Ritchey are exceptional young women. Lorr served on the CHS Associated Student Body as well as serving as President of the Days for Girls Club Coronado. Lorr stayed active as Captain of her golf team and Academic League. This fall, Lorr plans on beginning her studies at Yale University. Ritchey, who is in NJROTC and a member of the National Charity League, will be continuing her education in the fall at Scripps College. Both young women stood out to the scholarship committee because of their current commitment to their communities, and their future promise in their field of study and life passions.

- Advertisement -

This is the Coronado Junior Woman’s Club’s twelfth year awarding the Marilyn Foster Scholarship to graduating high school senior young women from Coronado.

We congratulate them on their well-deserved awards and wish them the best of luck in their future endeavors!

Marilyn Foster CJWC
Marilyn Foster, 1948

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

People

Make A Wish San Diego’s Amazing Race for Children’s Wishes – Sept. 26, 2021

Coronado Cays Yacht Club, Coronado Yacht Club, and the Navy Yacht Club have once again partnered for a cause to host the 12th annual Make-A-Wish® San Diego...
Read more
People

CHS Student Artist Spotlight: Ethan Lam

Among the many talented students at Coronado High School (CHS) is rising senior Ethan Lam who excels at Visual Arts within the Coronado School...
Read more
People

Artist Profile: Christie Curran (video)

 The practice of painting in nature, known as plein air painting, is centuries old, but was truly made into an art form by the...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

Community News

City of Coronado and Port of SD to Celebrate 25th Anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park

The Port of San Diego and the City of Coronado are hosting a celebration to commemorate the 25th anniversary of Grand Caribe Shoreline Park...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Coronado Citizens Defamed by News Reports

Submitted by Gene Thomas GomulkaAll Coronado residents should be proud of how Mayor Richard Bailey handled the incident involving events surrounding the Coronado High School championship basketball game.When I...
Read more
Community News

San Diego COVID-19 Cases Rising, Will Continue to Follow State Mask Guidance

Data Source: County of San Diego According to the County of San Diego, the number of local COVID-19 cases has been rising the past few...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.