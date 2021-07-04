Sunday, July 4, 2021
CommunityCommunity NewsFeatured

Coronado 4th of July Parade Recorded Stream for 2021

By Managing Editor

If you missed the 4th of July parade in Coronado on July 3rd, 2021, or if you’d like to revisit the day, Surf’s Up Studios has this video that was live-streamed during the festivities:

- Advertisement -

 

Related:

Coronado History: First 4th of July Parade in 1888

- Advertisement -

 

 

 

Be civil. Comments will be removed if they violate our T&C. Comments closed after 14 days.

Managing Editor
Originally from upstate New York, Dani Schwartz has lived in Coronado since 1996. She is thrilled to call Coronado home and raise her two children here. In her free time enjoys hitting the gym, reading, and walking her dog around the “island.” Have news to share? Send tips, story ideas or letters to the editor to: manager@coronadotimes.com

RELATED ARTICLES

Community News

Coronado History: First 4th of July Parade in 1888

Coronado’s first July Fourth Parade took place in 1888. The Belt Line Railroad had just been completed around the Silver Strand. The Hotel del...
Read more
People

Coronado-Based Accounting Company Vaccinates 420 People in COVID-Ravaged Mumbai, India

When COVID cases spiked in India last fall and vaccinations were administered only haltingly, Wendy McGuire, a longtime Coronado resident with a family legacy...
Read more
Community News

Coronado Fireworks Update – Stingray Point Beach to be Closed

From the City of Coronado's Fourth of July FAQ's page Q. Will the fireworks display being shot from Stingray Point close the beach and for...
Read more

MORE FROM AUTHOR

People

Throwback Thursday: 1984 Coronado 4th of July Parade (video)

Many thanks to CBS 8 San Diego for alerting The Coronado Times to this “flashback video” that features Coronado!https://youtu.be/DyLAXbHaSlkHere is the description of the above video:In...
Read more
History

Another Jim Morrison Sighting – in 1963

Another Jim Morrison Sighting – in 1963 By Jerry OlivasI love to tell this story. It normally gets a lot of traction. I always start...
Read more
Letters to the Editor

Statement from CUSD Board Member Stacy Keszei to Coronado Community

Submitted by Stacy KeszeiJune 29, 2021 To the Coronado CommunityI have asked the CUSD School Board President, Lee Pontes to remove my name from the...
Read more
Advertisement
Sponsored Partner Links

LETTERS TO THE EDITOR

NEW STORIES

ABOUT US

The Coronado Times provides in-depth coverage of Coronado, CA. Our online publication includes local news, events, military, sports, business, entertainment, real estate, people and lifestyle. Share your story ideas or letters to the editor.

Contact us: manager@coronadotimes.com

FOLLOW US

© Copyright 2002-2021, eCoronado.com, LLC. All rights reserved. Crafted in Coronado, CA. Content may not be redistributed without permission.