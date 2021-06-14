Monday, June 14, 2021
San Diego Native Inventories Supplies in Hangar Bay Aboard U.S. Navy Warship

By Managing Editor

Aviation Maintenance Administrationman 1st Class Kurt Mariano, right, from San Diego, inventories supplies in the hangar bay of the U.S. Navy’s only forward deployed aircraft carrier, USS Ronald Reagan (CVN 76), during a replenishment-at-sea evolution with dry cargo and ammunition ship USNS Amelia Earhart (T-AKE 6). Ronald Reagan, the flagship of Carrier Strike Group 5, provides a combat-ready force that protects and defends the United States, as well as the collective maritime interests of its allies and partners in the Indo-Pacific region. (U.S. Navy photo by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Jason Tarleton)

 

Managing Editor
